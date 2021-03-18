NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament begins with First Four. Lines, predictions, TV for Thursday’s games
Tip times, TV channels, betting line and predictions for Thursday’s men’s NCAA Tournament First Four games in Indiana. Odds from vegasinsider.com.
No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s
Tipoff time/TV: 4:10 p.m. Central, truTV
Line: Pick ‘em
Prediction: Texas Southern 71-67
No. 11 Wichita State vs. No. 11 Drake
Tipoff time/TV: 5:27 p.m., TBS
Line: Drake by 1 1/2
Prediction: Wichita State 70-68
No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State
Tipoff time/TV: 7:40 p.m., truTV
Line: Appalachian State by 3
Prediction: Appalachian State 69-64
No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 11 Michigan State
Tipoff time/TV: 8:57 p.m., TBS
Line: Michigan State by 2
Prediction: Michigan State 75-65
Comments