SportsBeat KC: Mizzou not carrying momentum into NCAA Tournament. But neither is OU

We hear from Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin on today’s podcast. Associated Press file photo

The Missouri Tigers are in the men’s NCAA Tournament for the second time in four years under Cuonzo Martin. Perhaps a bit under-seeded at No. 9 when several projections had Mizzou as high as a sixth seed.

Still, the Tigers are dancing and the opponent for Saturday’s game in Indianapolis is eighth-seeded Oklahoma. The programs met in 2019 in Kansas City, which should make scouting easier. Awaiting the winner will be tournament favorite Gonzaga, unless the Zags become the second team in tournament history to lose to a No. 16 seed.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, you’ll hear from Martin, and from Star columnist Vahe Gregorian, who joined host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the Tigers’ chances this weekend.

