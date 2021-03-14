NCAA South bracket preview: No. 1 Baylor, like most in this region, coming off a loss

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots a three-point basket past Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) AP

Here’s an odd thing about the South Region. There are no conference tournament champions until the 12th seed. Winthrop won the Big South.

That means Baylor, Ohio State, Arkansas, Purdue and the next seven seeds are coming in off a loss. Motivation or slump? The Bears were seen as the nation’s best team next to Gonzaga for most of the season. Does that remain the case after the Big 12 semifinal loss to Oklahoma State?

Best first-round matchup: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate should be a blast between offensive-minded teams. Colgate, champions of the Patriot League, played a conference-only schedule.

Upset special: Winthrop over No. 5 Villanova is a popular call. Too popular. Go with the Wildcats and check out No. 10 Virginia Tech over No. 7 Florida. The Gators are coming in cold, having lost three of four. The Hokies are underseeded.

Looking ahead: The Razorbacks vs No. 6 Texas Tech would be a delicious contrast of styles in the second round.

Region champion: Baylor over Ohio State

Most outstanding player: Jared Butler, Baylor