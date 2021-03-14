Midwest bracket preview: Illinois makes final, good impression heading into NCAAs

Illinois players Ayo Dosunmu (11), Andre Curbelo (5), Trent Frazier (1), and Kofi Cockburn (21) wave to fans in the closing minute of overtime in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. Illinois defeated Ohio State in overtime(AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

The placement of the Big Ten Tournament championship game, as the lead-in to the men’s NCAA Tournament selection show, gives college basketball viewers a final impression, and Illinois made a good one.

The Illini outlasted Ohio State in overtime to continue its hot streak. Illinois has won 14 of 15 and was the last team standing in the nation’s top conference. The guess here is Gonzaga-Illinois will be the Midwest Regional championship game selected on most brackets.

Best first-round matchup: No. 8 Loyola vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech. Sister Jean wants back in. Loyola’s 101-year-old team chaplain who was the team’s good luck charm on its way to the 2018 Final Four says she wants to attend the games in Indianapolis. The Ramblers may need all the help they can get against the ACC champion Yellow Jackets.

Upset special: No. 12 Oregon State over No. 5 Tennessee. The Beavers were picked to finish last in the Pac-12. Now they’re tournament champs and feeling confident.

Looking ahead: How about a Sweet 16 matchup between Illinois and No. 4 Oklahoma State, where Brad Underwood coached for one season before leaving for Champaign?

Region champion: Illinois over West Virginia

Most outstanding player: Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu