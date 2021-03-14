NCAA East preview: This region would make a nice College Football Playoff bracket

Alabama’s Keon Ellis, center, has the ball knocked away by Missouri’s Mark Smith, right, as Javon Pickett, left, moves in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Maybe Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, can officiate the NCAA Tournament East Region. Seven of the top eight seeds have won national championships, on the gridiron: Michigan, Alabama, Texas, Florida State, Colorado, Brigham Young and LSU have been to the top in football.

This month they’re vying for men’s basketball glory and feeling good about their chances. Michigan has played like the nation’s top contender to Gonzaga at times. Alabama and Texas are coming off conference tournament titles. Who says schools can’t be good in both major sports?

Best first-round matchup: Whoa, Michigan State vs. UCLA has to be the most glamorous opening round game in history. The winner between the No. 11 seeds gets BYU.

Upset special: No. 12 Georgetown over No. 5 Colorado. The Hoyas were seeded eighth in the Big East Tournament but caught fire at the right time to win four straight. Look for them to stay hot for coach Patrick Ewing.

Looking ahead: No. 8 LSU is a dangerous team. The first-round task against No. 9 St. Bonaventure is tough but if the Tigers can get past that, Michigan will need to be on high alert for an upset.

Region champion: Alabama over Florida State

Most outstanding player: Alabama guard Herb Jones