West bracket preview: Can anyone stop Zags? Nobody has, including teams in this region

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert dunks in front of Kansas defenders during a 102-90 victory over the Jayhawks on Thursday at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. Chris Tilley/Courtesy photo

Just to review: Gonzaga has become the 20th team in men’s NCAA Tournament history to enter the event undefeated. The Zags are bidding to become the eighth to complete the job and first since Indiana in 1976.

If the seeds hold, the Zags would face No. 4 Virginia in the Sweet 16 and No. 2 Iowa or No. 3 Kansas in the region final. Gonzaga opened the season with a 12-point victory over the Jayhawks and defeated the Hawkeyes by 11 three weeks later. Both on neutral courts.

Best first-round matchup: Wichita State takes on Drake, former Missouri Valley Conference foes, in an opening round game between No. 11 seeds. Only Gonzaga has more victories among tournament teams than Drake’s 25. But the Shockers are a slight favorite.

Upset special: Cal-Santa Barbara over Creighton. The Blue Jays have lost three of six and were trounced by Georgetown in the Big East Tournament. The Gauchos captured the Big West Tournament and have won 18 of 19.

Looking ahead: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Southern California. The Jayhawks will have their hands full with the Trojans’ Evan Mobley, who was chosen the Pac-12’s player, freshman and defensive player of the year.

Region champion: Gonzaga over Oregon

Most outstanding player: Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs