NCAA Tournament

After winning 3-point title at Final Four, Loyola’s Clayton Custer is honored again

The Kansas City Star

Kansas native Clayton Custer on Loyola making Final Four with KU: 'All the stars aligned'

Loyola's Clayton Custer, a Blue Valley Northwest High School graduate, comments on high school teammates coming to the Final Four.
Loyola's Clayton Custer, a Blue Valley Northwest High School graduate, comments on high school teammates coming to the Final Four. By

Clayton Custer and Loyola Chicago didn’t make it back to the NCAA Tournament this season, but Custer ended his college career with a couple of accolades.

Custer, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate, was one of five players to make the Senior CLASS Award All-America first team. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the award goes to senior players who excel in the community, classroom, character and competition. The other first-team players were Mike Daum (South Dakota State), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Luke Maye (North Carolina) and Reid Travis (Kentucky).

As part of this year’s Final Four, Custer won the men’s three-point shooting contest at the 2019 State Farm Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships at Minneapolis’ Target Center.

A season ago, Custer won the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year award as Loyola won a school-record 32 games and reached its first Final Four since winning the NCAA championship in 1963.

This year, Loyola again won the Valley regular season title but lost to eventual conference tournament champion Bradley in the semifinals. The Ramblers (20-14) lost at Creighton in the opening round of the NIT but still made a postseason tournament in consecutive years for the first time since 1963-64.

