NCAA Tournament

Virginia players recall Chalmers’ 3 on eve of title game: ‘I was supposed to be asleep’

KU great Mario Chalmers in Kansas City for his downtown mural reveal

During a reception Saturday evening at the new downtown Two Light apartment building, former KU Jayhawk Mario Chalmers was honored during a ceremony commemorating the new mural of his iconic shot that propelled KU to the 2008 NCAA title. By
Up Next
During a reception Saturday evening at the new downtown Two Light apartment building, former KU Jayhawk Mario Chalmers was honored during a ceremony commemorating the new mural of his iconic shot that propelled KU to the 2008 NCAA title. By
Minneapolis

Time marches on, so it’s only logical that players in this Final Four had a bedtime when Kansas hoisted the NCAA championship trophy 11 years ago.

Virginia’s Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy were asked Sunday what title game they remembered while growing up. Both referenced the Jayhawks’ 75-68 overtime victory over Memphis in 2008, made possible by Mario Chalmers’ game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds.

“I vividly remember watching Mario Chalmers hitting that shot,” said Jerome, a junior. “I remember I was supposed to be asleep and my mom coming in my room and telling me to shut the TV off because it was a 9 o’clock game Eastern time, and I was trying to stay up and watch it.”

Guy chimed in next.

“Yeah, I, obviously, listened to my parents more,” he said. “I was asleep when Mario Chalmers hit the shot.”

  Comments  

Read Next

A ‘turnt’ Patrick Mahomes spoke to Texas Tech’s players before their Final Four win

NCAA Tournament

A ‘turnt’ Patrick Mahomes spoke to Texas Tech’s players before their Final Four win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP of the NFL, gave a pregame message to his alma mater’s basketball team that fired up the Red Raiders to beat Michigan State 61-51 in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NCAA TOURNAMENT
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service