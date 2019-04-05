NCAA must deal with reality of legal sports betting, even (especially) at Final Four

Tom Izzo doing the floss? Here are the whackiest Final Four bets you can make Tom Izzo doing the floss? Here are some of the whackiest bets you can make for the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, according to Bovada. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tom Izzo doing the floss? Here are some of the whackiest bets you can make for the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, according to Bovada.

All bets are off when it comes to the NCAA resisting the wave of legal sports wagering.

During last year’s Final Four, the only state in which bettors could place a legal sports wager was Nevada.

As Virginia, Michigan State, Texas Tech and Auburn prepare to tip off this season’s Final Four, eight states permit legalized sports betting, and several more, including Missouri and Kansas, are moving toward legalization.

NCAA president Mark Emmert sounded alarms about wagering and college sports at an NCAA convention in January. He said wagering “is going to have a dramatic impact on everything we do in college sports. It’s going to threaten the integrity of college sports in many ways unless we are willing to act boldly and strongly.”

But that tone as changed. With a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed sports betting to be offered in all states, the NCAA seeks to find its place and have an influence in the legal wagering world, including monitoring betting lines on college games.

“So that when we see inexplicable behavior on a betting line, we know what’s going on there,” Emmert said.

That’s a benefit of regulated, legalized gambling, say those in the industry. Sports books are going to know who places the largest wagers, and betting on sports events has been legal in Nevada since 1949.

“There was and still is a huge, thriving illegal betting market around the country, and millions of Americans are going to bet on college student athletes,” said David Forman, Senior Director of Research for the American Gaming Association (AGA). “It’s going on already. We think everybody is better off if people are placing legal bets.”

College basketball has endured its share of points-shaving scandals, starting in the early 1950s when 32 players were implicated. More than 80 games were affected by the scam and Kentucky was banned from competition for a year.

Bookmakers played an important role in uncovering a points-shaving scheme involving Arizona State in 1994, sending up red flags as unusually large amounts of money were being wagered on Sun Devils games. Bookmakers in Las Vegas alerted authorities and two Arizona State players were arrested.

As Emmert spoke at a news conference here this week, teams participating in the largest sporting event for wagering, the NCAA Tournament, were practicing in the same building.

According to an AGA survey before the tournament started, 47 million Americans will place some kind of bet on the tournament, totaling $4.85 billion.

Also, 2.4 million will bet illegally with a bookie and 5.2 million more will wager online, mostly via illegal offshore sites.

“The impetus to legalize gambling is to drive out a black market that exists,” Forman said. “It’s not to create a whole new activity that wasn’t going on before.”

Twenty-one percent of Missouri residents were expected to make a bet on the NCAA Tournament, equaling the national average by state, according to the AGA. The top three college basketball betting states this year are Kentucky (31%), Utah (26%) and Kansas (25%).

What Emmert said the NCAA won’t accept is its student-athletes placing wagers, even if the athletes are of legal age and are wagering on a different sport.

“The membership wants a prohibition of athletes gambling in any sports, period,” Emmert said.

As various bills work their way through state legislatures, states must determine where and how wagering takes place — in casinos, online, via kiosks at stadiums — and how oversight will proceed. In some states, sports wagering will fall under the purview of state lottery officials.

In Missouri, four bills are working their way through the legislature, including House Bill 119, which is supported by the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals. But Major League Baseball wants an “integrity fee” — 1% of the handle, or the amount wagered — to be paid to the league. Baseball and the NBA support the integrity fee.

States in which sports betting is currently legal include Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi, West Virginia, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.