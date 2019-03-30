Will Cam Reddish play for Duke? This is how injuries impact East, Midwest Region finals

For region championships games Sunday, injuries are a factor.
Duke’s Cam Reddish didn’t play in the East Region Sweet 16 victory over Virginia Tech. Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Reddish’s availability will be a game-time decision.
“He’s getting treatment today,” Krzyzewski said. “We’ve really not been on the court yet. And after we stretch and — we’re not going to really do anything physical today; we’ve got to be careful. But just to see how he feels.”
Auburn’s Chuma Okeke suffered a torn ACL in the second half of the Tigers’ triumph over North Carolina and is likely finished for the tournament. Okeke averages 15 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament.
Duke and Auburn made it work Friday. Sunday is a different challenge. The top-seeded Blue Devils face No. 2 Michigan State in Washington, D.C. Fifth-seeded Auburn takes on second-seeded Kentucky in Kansas City, Mo.
MIDWEST REGION
at Kansas City
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 2 Kentucky
▪ Time, TV: 1:20 p.m. CT, CBS
▪ Of note: For the second time in three years, the NCAA Tournament as an all-SEC regional final. South Carolina beat Florida in 2017. Kentucky swept the season series and handed Auburn its most recent loss, 80-53 at Lexington on Feb. 23. The Tigers have won 11 straight since then. Auburn has never reached the Final Four and is in a regional final for the second time, falling to Louisville in 1986. Kentucky bids for its first Final Four appearance since the 2015 Wildcats won their first 38 before falling to Wisconsin in the national semifinal. In the Sweet 16 victory over Houston, the Wildcats got back PJ Washington who had missed the previous two games with a foot injury.
▪ Line: Kentucky by 4 1/2
▪ Prediction: Kentucky 82-80
EAST REGION
At Washington, D.C.
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 1 Duke
▪ Time, TV: 4:10 p.m. CT, CBS
▪ Of note: The only regional final between the top two seeds, and Michigan State’s victories have been more decisive. The Spartans have defeated their three NCAA opponents by 16 points. Duke has pulled off escape acts in triumphs over Central Florida and Virginia Tech. Alex O’Connell replaced Reddish and scored four points in 35 minutes. Duke hasn’t been to a Final Four since winning the 2015 title. The Blue Devils beat Michigan State in the national semifinals that year, the last time the Spartans reached the Final Four.
▪ Line: Duke by 2
▪ Prediction: Michigan State 68-66
