Kentucky finds its (Tyler) Herro, gets past Houston 62-58 to advance to Elite Eight

Kentucky freshman Tyler Herro lived up to his name.

With the Wildcats trailing by one, Herro swished a three-pointer with 25 seconds left to provide the go-ahead score in a 62-58 triumph against Houston.

After Herro’s shot and a timeout, Houston guard Corey Davis Jr., the team’s senior leader, went straight to the basket, but his contested layup with 13 seconds remaining was no good.

Herro then buried two free throws to clinch the game and send Kentucky into Sunday’s Midwest Regional championship contest against Auburn. The all-SEC final will begin at 1:20 p.m. Central Time at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

The Wildcats’ finish answered a Houston comeback.

Herro entered the game averaging 14.1 points and shooting 36 percent on threes. He finished with 19 points.

The Cougars trailed by 13 early in the second half but took a 51-49 lead with 3:39 remaining. The Houston margin increased to three, at 58-55, but Kentucky’s PJ Washington, playing in his first NCAA Tournament game after nursing an injured foot, scored near the basket. Washington then came up big on the defensive end, blocking a Davis layup.

That set up Herro’s big triple.

Washington finished with 16 points.

Houston’s best season since the Akeem Olajuwon-led Phi Slamma Jamma team reached the 1984 national title game came to an end with a 33-4 record. The Cougars got this far with a tough-minded, defensive oriented team. But they couldn’t finish the deal Friday night.

Kentucky (30-6) advances and will bid for its first Final Four appearance since 2015 on Sunday.