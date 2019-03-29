NCAA Tournament

Kentucky finds its (Tyler) Herro, gets past Houston 62-58 to advance to Elite Eight

By Blair Kerkhoff

March 29, 2019 11:36 PM

Kentucky’s Tyler Herro (14) and Immanuel Quickley celebrate following their victory against Houston Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.
Kentucky’s Tyler Herro (14) and Immanuel Quickley celebrate following their victory against Houston Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel AP
Kentucky’s Tyler Herro (14) and Immanuel Quickley celebrate following their victory against Houston Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel AP

Kentucky freshman Tyler Herro lived up to his name.

With the Wildcats trailing by one, Herro swished a three-pointer with 25 seconds left to provide the go-ahead score in a 62-58 triumph against Houston.

After Herro’s shot and a timeout, Houston guard Corey Davis Jr., the team’s senior leader, went straight to the basket, but his contested layup with 13 seconds remaining was no good.

Herro then buried two free throws to clinch the game and send Kentucky into Sunday’s Midwest Regional championship contest against Auburn. The all-SEC final will begin at 1:20 p.m. Central Time at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The Wildcats’ finish answered a Houston comeback.

Herro entered the game averaging 14.1 points and shooting 36 percent on threes. He finished with 19 points.

The Cougars trailed by 13 early in the second half but took a 51-49 lead with 3:39 remaining. The Houston margin increased to three, at 58-55, but Kentucky’s PJ Washington, playing in his first NCAA Tournament game after nursing an injured foot, scored near the basket. Washington then came up big on the defensive end, blocking a Davis layup.

That set up Herro’s big triple.

Washington finished with 16 points.

Houston’s best season since the Akeem Olajuwon-led Phi Slamma Jamma team reached the 1984 national title game came to an end with a 33-4 record. The Cougars got this far with a tough-minded, defensive oriented team. But they couldn’t finish the deal Friday night.

Kentucky (30-6) advances and will bid for its first Final Four appearance since 2015 on Sunday.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Follow more of our reporting on

Vahe Gregorian

NCAA Tournament

See all 10 stories

Related stories from Kansas City Star

vahe-gregorian

ncaa

latest-news

mark-story

  Comments  