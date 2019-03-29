Auburn runs away from top-seeded North Carolina in 97-80 victory in Midwest Regional

Auburn’s impressive march through the NCAA Tournament continued with their takedown of another blueblood.

The Tigers defeated North Carolina 97-80 in the Midwest Regional semifinal and will advance to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history.

A Final Four would be a first for the fifth-seeded Tigers (29-9), who meet the Kentucky-Houston winner on Sunday in the regional final.

Last week, Auburn took out Kansas with a barrage of long-distance shots from the game’s outset. Friday, the Tigers waited a half to unleash their fury.

Auburn made nine of their first 13 three-pointers to open the second half, the ninth a bank shot from Anfernee McLemore with 9:19 remaining to stretch the lead to 76-57.

The Tigers’ lead went from two at halftime to 10 in about 90 seconds. Three-pointers by Jared Harper and Bryce Brown plus a long jumper by Malik Dunbar increased the margin to 49-39 and forced Tar Heels coach Roy Williams to take a timeout.

Against Kansas, the avalanche of three-pointers came early. Friday night, it took Auburn a half to create the separation.

Auburn led the nation in three-pointers made entering the game, with 421; that’s the fourth-highest mark in NCAA history. The Tigers had five at halftime and finished with 16.

The big gun in the second half was Danjel Purifoy. A non-starter who averages 11 minutes per game, Purifoy banged in four of five from deep for his 12 points.

The season comes to a crushing conclusion for the Tar Heels, the top seed that sought to advance to their third Final Four in four years. North Carolina finished 29-7.

Auburn got a huge game and a major scare from Chuma Okeke. He led the Tigers with 20 points and 11 rebounds but suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury with about eight minutes remaining. Okeke left the floor for the Tigers’ locker room and did not return.

One mystery was cleared up before the game when North Carolina freshman Nassir Little entered the game after 6½ minutes. Little had been slowed with a flu and his status was uncertain. But Little played 13 minutes and finished with four points.

The game started at a breakneck pace. During one early stretch the teams combined for three baskets in 16 seconds.

Did the early tempo break the scoreboard? With 6:59 remaining in the half the Sprint Center overhead scoreboard froze. The game proceeded for three minutes with public address announcer Mark Fitzpatrick updating the crowd with the score and time.

As the final seconds ticked away, fans from Auburn and Kentucky teamed up for a “SEC, SEC” chant. The last time such a cheer was heard in Sprint Center, Missouri had just won the 2012 Big 12 Tournament and was soon off to the SEC.