The West and South Region titles are on the line Saturday. Could a No. 1 seed fall?

The only Final Four that advanced all four No. 1 seeds occurred in 2008. There is opportunity for history to repeat itself this year.
The West and South Regions are down to championship games, with top-seeded Gonzaga meeting No. 3 seed Texas Tech in Anaheim, Calif., and No. 1 Virginia facing third-seeded Purdue in Louisville, Ky. The winners advance to the FInal Four in Minneapolis next week.
Defense was the theme in these region semifinals with Tech, Virginia and even high scoring Gonzaga showing their defensive chops. The exception was Purdue, which scored 99 points in an overtime thriller against Tennessee.
Will the stars come out with the Final Four on the line? If so, keep and eye on Gonzaga’s Brandon Clark and Rui Hachimura, Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver, Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy and Purdue’s Carsen Edwards.
WEST REGION
at Washington, D.C.
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
▪ Time, TV: 5:09 p.m. CT, TBS
▪ Of note: Texas Tech put on a defensive clinic in the 63-44 Sweet 16 triumph over Michigan and has reached the Sweet 16 for a consecutive season. The Red Raiders were knocked out by Villanova at this juncture in 2018. Tech leads the nation in defensive efficiency and Gonzaga leads in offensive efficiency. The Bulldogs avenged a loss to Florida State in last year’s Tournament, handling the Seminoles 72-58 on Thursday and moving one game away from the program’s second Final Four in three years. The Zags had four players score at least 14 but defense fueled the victory over Florida State, which was held to 3 of 20 three-point shooting. Gonzaga has won its three NCAA games by a 21.3-point margin.
▪ Line: Gonzaga by 4
▪ Prediction: Texas Tech 70-67
SOUTH REGION
At Louisville, Ky.
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 1 Virginia
▪ Time, TV: 7:49 p.m. CT, TBS
▪ Of note: The Boilermakers’ 99-94 overtime survival of Tennessee on Tennessee was the game of the tournament. Purdue’s lead melted as Carsen Edwards cooled off in the second half but the Boilers were carried by the remarkable three-point shooting of Ryan Cline and reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2000. In beating Oregon 53-49, Virginia held an opponent to under 50 points for the 11th time this season. The Cavaliers will slow the pace and play sticky defense. But they’ll need to shoot better than they did against the Ducks, 27.3 percent on threes. The winner will end a long Final Four drought, 1984 for Virginia, 1980 for Purdue.
▪ Line: Virginia by 4 1/2
▪ Prediction: Virginia 73-67
