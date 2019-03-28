UNC, Duke (Zion), Kentucky wrap up the Sweet 16. Here’s what you should know

The East and Midwest Regions finish the Sweet 16 on Friday, the night the power brokers take the court.
Top seeds, Duke and Zion Williamson in the East and North Carolina in the Midwest, are in action, as well as No. 2 seed Kentucky.
It’s also a big night for the ACC and Southeastern Conference with three teams each playing.
Winners play in the regional finals and a trip to the Final Four on Sunday.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
EAST REGION
At Washington, D.C.
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State
▪ Time, TV: 6:09 p.m. CT, CBS
▪ Of note: The Tigers won a couple of close games last weekend, beating Yale and Maryland. They’re strong in the frontcourt with Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams. Spartans forward Nick Ward continues to recover from a hand injury and his playing time as been limited in the postseason, but Michigan State remains a fierce rebounding team. The point guard matchup is a good one between Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and LSU’s Tremont Waters. Tom Izzo is 9-4 in this round.
▪ Line: Michigan State by 6
▪ Prediction: Michigan State 72-60
No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke
▪ Time, TV: 8:39 p.m. CT, CBS
▪ Of note: A month ago in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech topped Williamson-less Duke 77-72. The only other teams to beat the Blue Devils this year are Gonzaga, North Carolina and Syracuse. Since returning from the knee injury Williamson is averaging 27.6 points and shooting 68.7 from the field. Did Central Florida provide a blueprint after Duke’s escape against the Knights? Not likely. Nobody else has 7-6 center Tacko Fall. The Hokies will look to control the tempo and use their solid defense to slow the tournament favorite.
▪ Line: Duke by 7 1/2
▪ Prediction: Duke 80-70
MIDWEST REGION
At Kansas City
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 North Carolina
▪ Time, TV: 6:29 p.m. CT, TBS
▪ Of note: The way these teams score, this could be the most entertaining game of the Tournament. Auburn has averaged 12.2 three-pointers during its 10-game winning streak. Expect North Carolina defenders to pick up Auburn shooters better in transition than Kansas did in the second round. When the Tigers miss, expect the Tar Heels to be there. They top the nation in total rebounds and rebound margin.
▪ Line: North Carolina by 5
▪ Prediction: North Carolina 95-85
No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky
▪ Time, TV: 8:59 p.m. CT, TBS
▪ Of note: “If we don’t respect them, we’re losing,” Wildcats coach John Calipari said about Houston. The Cougars are having one of the great seasons in program history with a school-record 33 wins. They lead the nation in field goal defense at 36.6 percent and three-point percentage defense at 27.8. Calipari said standout PJ Washington will be a game time decision as he recovers from a foot injury. Washington was walking without a protective boot on Thursday.
▪ Line: Kentucky by 3
▪ Prediction: Kentucky 68-63
Comments