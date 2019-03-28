UNC, Duke (Zion), Kentucky wrap up the Sweet 16. Here’s what you should know

Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) is fouled by UCF’s Tacko Fall (24) with 14 seconds left in the game during the second half of Duke’s 77-76 victory over UCF in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, March 24, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com