UNC’s Nassir Little has flu: ‘If he’s like he is now, there’s no way he can play’

North Carolina standout sixth man Nassir Little didn’t practice Thursday for the Tar Heels as they prepared to play Auburn in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Sweet 16 at the Sprint Center.

UNC coach Roy Williams was asked about Little, who is battling the flu.

“Didn’t feel good last night. Was running a little bit of a temperature this morning. Didn’t feel like eating. I didn’t bring him over here to the arena with us,” Williams said. “I have no idea. I can say it’s hard to make a 180-turn because there’s no way in the world he could play if we’re playing today.

“He’s sitting there and he has a plate in front of him. He felt — looked to me — like it was hard to pick up the fork. And the last time I looked, it wasn’t that heavy. I don’t foresee making a decision until game time. But if he’s like he is now, there’s no way he can play.”

Kenny Williams, who hurt his hamstring in the Tar Heels’ second-round win, said he hoped Little would play.

“My hamstring is feeling pretty good. I did a little bit of practice yesterday. I’ll practice today,” Williams said, then adding about Little: “We’re hoping he’s going to be out there. I’m sure (the training staff) will do everything they can to get him back feeling stronger and feeling healthy.”

Little is the Tar Heels’ top reserve, having played in every game for UNC (29-6). He averages 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game. In Carolina’s first two NCAA Tournament victories, Little scored 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting in 17 minutes against Iona and 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting in 21 minutes against Washington.

“We’ve played without Nassir in moments already this year. He sprains his ankle and doesn’t play much in the Virginia game and he gets poked in the eye in the next game,” Williams said. “Then he started going — leveling off and not going on the upward spiral like we wanted him to. In the last two games last weekend, he was sensational.”