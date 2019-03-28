Like defensive-minded guards before him, UNC’s Robinson poised for important role in Sweet 16

Brandon Robinson is a hugger.

And for North Carolina coach Roy Williams, that’s not exactly a good thing.

The 6-4 utility guard is one of Williams’ best defenders off the bench, but sometimes he locks down a little too hard.

“’B Rob’ likes people, and he tends to hug them away from the ball,” Williams said, chuckling from the dais in Kansas City. “Sometimes the referee is standing right there and calls a foul, and sometimes that means he’s way over there when the ball is being driven to the basket.”

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

Often overlooked on a team that includes freshman highlight-reel machines Coby White and Nassir Little, Robinson has been crucial to the No. 1 seed Tar Heels’ success this season as an energy guy, a passer and as a defensive specialist — even with his knack for getting a little too close.

And against No. 5 seed Auburn in Friday night’s Sweet 16 matchup (7:29 p.m., TBS) Robinson will be even more important with sixth man Little battling through flu-like symptoms that kept him out of Thursday’s practice at the Sprint Center.

“He just brings a lot,” point guard White said. “Not only on the defensive end, but the offensive end. He’s a guy that can come in and knock down shots. On the defensive end, he’s very vocal. He’s always in the right spot, he’s always looking to help. And he has a high IQ for the game. He sees the game 2-3 plays ahead.

“I think he’s a big help, and I think he’s ready for it. He’s ready for it. He’s been playing well all season.”

Robinson averaged 13.2 minutes per game in the ACC tournament, up from his regular season average of 11.7. He scored seven points in the conference tournament against Louisville, followed by a five-point performance in the loss to Duke. Though he didn’t score against Iona, he added a field goal and two assists in 15 minutes against Washington in the round of 32.

But Robinson’s impact on the team goes far beyond a stat line.

“B Rob, he’s willing to sacrifice his body, points, whatever it may be, to bring energy,” senior Kenny Williams said. “B Rob comes in off the bench, he makes the right play. He plays hard and with energy. You always need a guy like that. He’s done a great job of filling that role for us this year, and I think next year he’ll be able to step in with an expanded role, and I think he’ll take off with it.”

Robinson is the next man in the mold of players like Jackie Manuel, Marcus Ginyard and Kenny Williams, the tweener guard responsible for bringing defensive energy — a fixture in some of UNC’s best teams.

During the 2005 national championship run, Manuel filled that role for the Tar Heels. As a senior, he averaged 5.5 points in 21.8 minutes. But he was most known for his scrappy defense and earned all-ACC defensive honors.

A year later, Ginyard began following in the footsteps of Manuel. He missed the bulk of the 2009 national championship season with a stress fracture in his left foot, but when he was healthy, he was UNC’s top defensive specialist. Like Manuel, Ginyard also earned a spot on the all-ACC defensive team.

Ginyard averaged 23.5 minutes per game over his career and 6.1 points per game. He became a full-time starter his junior and redshirt senior seasons, starting all but two games in those seasons.

Kenny Williams also filled a role similar to that of Manuel and Ginyard, especially early in his career as a defensive role player and energy man.

Robinson looks to be the next man in that lineage, drawing comparisons to Manuel from the time he committed to the Tar Heels. He hasn’t started a game in his three-year career in Chapel Hill, but his playing time and offensive production off the bench has steadily increased. And in a win against N.C. State earlier this season, Robinson’s defensive prowess led to crucial late-game minutes to keep Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce from scoring.

That role as an energy-giver is something Robinson relishes.

“I take a lot of pride in it, just based on coach’s preaching to me my whole three years since I’ve been here, ‘When you come in the game, don’t hurt us, help us,’” Robinson said. “That’s something I try to live by, every game that we play here.”

In addition to his defensive skills, Robinson is also a solid 3-point shooter and passer. With 21 triples and a 45.7 percent clip from beyond the arc, the Georgia native is UNC’s most efficient long-range shooter behind Cam Johnson.

“I feel like it’s underrated for him,” White said. “He’s great offensively. I’ve seen him do some crazy things in practice and in pickup. … I’ve seen him hit step-back jumpers, make somebody fall. He’s just a playmaker.”

Should Little be limited or unavailable Friday night, Robinson stands to be the first player to benefit from the unclaimed minutes. The Tar Heels (29-6) will be challenged by Auburn’s 3-point shooting and guard play of Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, but Robinson could go a long way in mitigating those threats — even if he gives out a hug or two.

“He has gotten better and better, and he’s important to our club,” Roy Williams said. “And I think if he continues to invest in that part of it on the defensive end of the floor, he’ll really be more important to us in the future.

“You can watch him. He’ll hug somebody tomorrow.”