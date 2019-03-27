Heels, Coogs, Cats, Tigers, oh my: All about Auburn entering the Midwest Regional in KC

Basketball fans in Kansas City have seen quite a bit of the Auburn Tigers this year. And they’re about to see some more.

Auburn plays in the SEC, of course, so Missouri Tigers faithful know Bruce Pearl & Co. pretty well as fellow members of the conference. And Kansas Jayhawks fans saw first-hand the efficacy of Pearl’s style last week, when Auburn knocked KU out in the second round.

With that win, Pearl’s Tigers have danced their way into a Sweet 16 date at KC’s Sprint Center on Friday against Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels, with the winner advancing to an Elite Eight matchup vs. the winner of Friday’s Kentucky-Houston game.

Here’s a bit more about Auburn as Friday’s showdowns approach:

