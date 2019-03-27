Coming to KC for Sweet 16: All about the Houston Coogs (no, that’s not a misspelling)

Suffice to say the Bayou City is pretty jazzed about the Houston Cougars’ return to the Sweet 16, and we get it: It’s been a while.

Here’s some coverage on the team that we’ve rounded up from our friends at the Houston Chronicle ahead of this week’s Midwest Regional games at Kansas City’s Sprint Center, with UH playing Kentucky on Friday (and UNC vs. Auburn in the other regional semifinal):

Toll House cookies and film study: The UH hoops fam.

What the world was like last time the Coogs (no, that’s not misspelled — that’s how they do it) made the Sweet 16.

Fan support has only grown as UH has progressed deeper into the tourney.





Elvin Hayes, the all-time UH great, knows how tough it is to reach a Final Four.





Galen Robinson Jr. and Houston: A love story

How the NBA made Houston’s Kelvin Sampson a better coach

UH coach Kelvin Sampson says Kentucky is “the best team we’ve played.”

And what Sweet 16 appearance would be complete without some fun memes?