NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 matchups: like the Maui Invitational final, only better

At this juncture a year ago, the NCAA Tournament featured a pairs of seven, nine and 11 seeds in the Sweet 16.

This year it’s chalk, the most favorite-heavy Sweet 16 since seeds were introduced to the bracket in 1979. All of the ones, twos, threes, a pair of fours and a five remain, along with one double-digit seed.

That underdog story? Oregon, the 12th seed, and a power five school with a unique bond with nearby Nike. Not exactly the Cinderella tale of Loyola Chicago and Sister Jean last season.

But this top-heavy bracket has produced the kind of marquee matchups you’d see in the championship game of such high-level early season tournaments as the Maui Invitational or Preseason NIT, only now with the teams having 35 games under their belt and not three.

West Region

At Anaheim, Calif.





No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

6:09 p.m., CBS

Of note: If this matchup sounds familiar, it should. These two teams met in this round with the same seeds a year ago, with the Seminoles advancing. The Zags, without starting forward Killian Tillie (injured in practice earlier that week), weren’t the same team and fell hard. Gonzaga, now the nation’s top-scoring team at 88.1 points, wants to push the pace this time. Coach Leonard Hamilton’s Seminoles want to play a half-court game and make Gonzaga uncomfortable. It worked a year ago in a 75-60 victory.

Line: Gonzaga by 7½

Prediction: Gonzaga 77-70

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan

8:39 p.m., CBS

Of note: Michigan is the last team standing from the 2018 Final Four. First one to 60 wins? The Wolverines (58.2) and Tech (59.2) rank second and third nationally in scoring defense. Containing Red Raiders wing Jarrett Culver, a potential NBA lottery pick, is Michigan’s task. Few teams are more careful with the ball than Michigan, which averages 8.9 turnovers per game. Tech averaged more than 14 turnovers in its losses.

Line: Michigan by 2

Prediction: Texas Tech 61-58

South Region

At Louisville, Ky.





No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee





6:29 p.m., TBS

Of note: This one features a couple of programs looking to break postseason trends. Purdue has lost in this spot each of the last two years and is looking to advance beyond the Sweet 16 for the first time under coach Matt Painter. Can Carsen Edwards shoot the Boilermakers to the regional final? He had 42 points in their second-round victory over Villanova. The Vols have never been to a Final Four. They have to defend the three-point line better. Colgate and Iowa combined to go 22-for-50 against Tennessee.

Line: Tennessee by 1 ½

Prediction: Purdue 80-78

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia





8:59 p.m., TBS

Of note: The Ducks have picked the ideal time to play their best basketball of the season. Oregon, winner of 10 straight, has length and quickness and has won its six postseason games (four in the Pac-12 tournament) by an 18-point average. But the Ducks haven’t faced a team like Virginia, which tops the nation in scoring defense. De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy lead a Virginia team looking for its first Final Four since 1984.

Line: Virginia by 8½

Prediction: Virginia 71-64