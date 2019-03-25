NCAA Tournament

Unlike last time Sweet 16 was in KC, team practices will be closed to the public

By Chris Fickett

March 25, 2019 03:48 PM

The NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional returns to Kansas City this week minus one perk for fans:

Open practices on the day before the Sweet 16 games.

In 2017, when Kansas was part of the four-team Midwest Regional, KU fans filled the lower bowl at the Sprint Center to watch the Jayhawks’ shootaround before their game against Purdue the following night.

But under a policy enacted last year, no practices are open to the public before the regional round. Fans can still watch teams practice before their first-round NCAA Tournament games, and before the Final Four.

This year’s Midwest Regional features No. 1 seed North Carolina taking on fifth-seeded Auburn at 6:29 p.m. Friday, followed by second-seeded Kentucky playing No. 3 seed Houston around 8:59 p.m. The regional final will be Sunday at a time to be announced after Friday’s games.

