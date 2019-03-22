NCAA Tournament

Ja Morant against Florida State highlights NCAA Tournament second-rounds games

By Blair Kerkhoff

March 22, 2019 02:07 PM

Ja Morant #12 of the Murray State Racers dunks the ball during the second half of the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at XL Center on March 21, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. Murray State defeated Marquette 83-64.
Ja Morant #12 of the Murray State Racers dunks the ball during the second half of the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at XL Center on March 21, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. Murray State defeated Marquette 83-64. Maddie Meyer Getty Images
Ja Morant #12 of the Murray State Racers dunks the ball during the second half of the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at XL Center on March 21, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. Murray State defeated Marquette 83-64. Maddie Meyer Getty Images

NCAA Tournament

Second round games, March 23

EAST REGION

At Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 3 LSU

11:10 a.m. CST, CBS

Of note: Both teams were first-round survivors, the Terrapins edging Belmont and the Tigers holding off a late Yale rally as a 16-point lead was reduced to three. A good matchup here among big men with Maryland’s Bruno Fernando against LSU’s Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams.

Line: LSU by 2 ½

Prediction: Maryland 74-71

At Des Moines, Iowa

No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 2 Michigan State

6:45 p.m. CST, CBS

Of note: Big Ten advancement to the Sweet 16 is guaranteed. In their one regular-season meeting, the Spartans won big, 79-55, on Feb. 9 in East Lansing behind Nick Ward’s 22 points. The committee tries to avoid conference matchups this early in the tournament but decided not to break up the bracket on this occasion.

Line: Michigan State by 10

Prediction: Michigan State 78-66

MIDWEST REGION

at Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 2 Kentucky

1:40 p.m. CST, CBS

Of note: Wofford’s Fletcher Magee was a first-day star, sinking seven three-pointers in a victory over Seton Hall to become the NCAA career leader in that department with 509. Kentucky blew out Abilene Christian but the status of standout PJ Washington, who missed the game with a foot injury, remains uncertain.

Line: Kentucky by 5 1/2

Prediction: Kentucky 75-65

At Salt Lake City

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 4 Kansas

8:40 p.m. CST, TBS

Of note: Auburn was the ultimate first-round survivor, giving New Mexico State several chances to grab an upset. But the Tigers survived and will take on a Kansas team that played smothering defense against Northeastern. Auburn averages 11.3 three-pointers per game.

Line: Auburn by 2

Prediction: Auburn 74-71

WEST REGION

At Des Moines, Iowa

No. 10 Florida vs. No 2 Michigan

4:15 p.m. CST, CBS

Of note: The Wolverines were an impressive first-round winner of Montana, never giving the Grizzlies a chance to think upset. The Gators controlled the pace and game in beating Nevada. Both teams play terrific defense and this could be one of the lowest scoring games of the tournament.

Line: Michigan by 7

Prediction: Michigan 59-55

At Hartford, Conn.

No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 4 Florida State

5:10 p.m. CST, TNT

Of note: All eyes will be on Ja Morant, the first day star of the tournament with his eye-poping triple double — 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds — against Marquette. The Seminoles had their hands full with upset-minded Vermont, which knocked down 16 three-pointers. Florida State dominated at the line, hitting 31 of 37.

Line: Florida State by 4 1/2

Prediction: Florida State 75-67

At Salt Lake City

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

6:10 p.m. CST, CBS

Of note: The Bears made 16 three-pointers, six before the first media timeout, in their first-round victory over Syracuse. Baylor point guard Makai Mason is dealing with a foot injury. Gonzaga toyed with Fairleigh Dickinson in a 38-point first-round victory.

Line: Gonzaga by 13.

Prediction: Gonzaga 72-66

SOUTH REGION

At Hartford, Conn.

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue

7:40 p.m. CST, TNT

Of note: The defending champion Wildcats gutted out a first-round victory over St. Mary’s behind 20 points from senior Phil Booth. This will be the first time they’ve been an underdog by seed since the 2016 national title game. Purdue got 26 points from Carsen Edwards in its first-round victory over Old Dominion.

Line: Purdue by 4

Prediction: Villanova 74-68

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

  Comments  