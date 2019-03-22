Ja Morant against Florida State highlights NCAA Tournament second-rounds games

NCAA Tournament
Second round games, March 23
EAST REGION
At Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 3 LSU
▪ 11:10 a.m. CST, CBS
Of note: Both teams were first-round survivors, the Terrapins edging Belmont and the Tigers holding off a late Yale rally as a 16-point lead was reduced to three. A good matchup here among big men with Maryland’s Bruno Fernando against LSU’s Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams.
▪ Line: LSU by 2 ½
▪ Prediction: Maryland 74-71
At Des Moines, Iowa
No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 2 Michigan State
▪ 6:45 p.m. CST, CBS
▪ Of note: Big Ten advancement to the Sweet 16 is guaranteed. In their one regular-season meeting, the Spartans won big, 79-55, on Feb. 9 in East Lansing behind Nick Ward’s 22 points. The committee tries to avoid conference matchups this early in the tournament but decided not to break up the bracket on this occasion.
▪ Line: Michigan State by 10
▪ Prediction: Michigan State 78-66
MIDWEST REGION
at Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 2 Kentucky
▪ 1:40 p.m. CST, CBS
▪ Of note: Wofford’s Fletcher Magee was a first-day star, sinking seven three-pointers in a victory over Seton Hall to become the NCAA career leader in that department with 509. Kentucky blew out Abilene Christian but the status of standout PJ Washington, who missed the game with a foot injury, remains uncertain.
▪ Line: Kentucky by 5 1/2
▪ Prediction: Kentucky 75-65
At Salt Lake City
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 4 Kansas
▪ 8:40 p.m. CST, TBS
▪ Of note: Auburn was the ultimate first-round survivor, giving New Mexico State several chances to grab an upset. But the Tigers survived and will take on a Kansas team that played smothering defense against Northeastern. Auburn averages 11.3 three-pointers per game.
▪ Line: Auburn by 2
▪ Prediction: Auburn 74-71
WEST REGION
At Des Moines, Iowa
No. 10 Florida vs. No 2 Michigan
▪ 4:15 p.m. CST, CBS
▪ Of note: The Wolverines were an impressive first-round winner of Montana, never giving the Grizzlies a chance to think upset. The Gators controlled the pace and game in beating Nevada. Both teams play terrific defense and this could be one of the lowest scoring games of the tournament.
▪ Line: Michigan by 7
▪ Prediction: Michigan 59-55
At Hartford, Conn.
No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 4 Florida State
▪ 5:10 p.m. CST, TNT
▪ Of note: All eyes will be on Ja Morant, the first day star of the tournament with his eye-poping triple double — 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds — against Marquette. The Seminoles had their hands full with upset-minded Vermont, which knocked down 16 three-pointers. Florida State dominated at the line, hitting 31 of 37.
▪ Line: Florida State by 4 1/2
▪ Prediction: Florida State 75-67
At Salt Lake City
No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
▪ 6:10 p.m. CST, CBS
▪ Of note: The Bears made 16 three-pointers, six before the first media timeout, in their first-round victory over Syracuse. Baylor point guard Makai Mason is dealing with a foot injury. Gonzaga toyed with Fairleigh Dickinson in a 38-point first-round victory.
▪ Line: Gonzaga by 13.
▪ Prediction: Gonzaga 72-66
SOUTH REGION
At Hartford, Conn.
No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue
▪ 7:40 p.m. CST, TNT
▪ Of note: The defending champion Wildcats gutted out a first-round victory over St. Mary’s behind 20 points from senior Phil Booth. This will be the first time they’ve been an underdog by seed since the 2016 national title game. Purdue got 26 points from Carsen Edwards in its first-round victory over Old Dominion.
▪ Line: Purdue by 4
▪ Prediction: Villanova 74-68
