Murray State’s Ja Morant joins impressive list of NCAA Tournament triple doubles

Murray State senior guard Ja Morant became the eighth player in NCAA Tournament to record a triple double when he scored 17 points, dished out 16 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Racers’ 83-64 victory over Marquette in a first-round game on Thursday.
A triple-double has occurred nine times. Michigan State’s Draymond Green did it twice.
Here’s the list of official triple-doubles:
▪ 1987 Gary Grant, Michigan vs. North Carolina, second round, 24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists.
▪ 1992 Shaquille O’Neal, LSU vs. Brigham Young, first round, 26 points, 13 rebounds, 11 blocks.
▪ 1993 David Cain, St. John’s vs. Texas Tech, first round, 12 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists.
▪ 1998 Andre Miller, Utah vs. Arizona, regional final, 18 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists.
▪ 2003 Dwyane Wade, Marquette vs. Kentucky, regional final, 29 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists.
▪ 2009 Cole Aldrich, Kansas vs. Dayton, second round, 13 points, 20 rebounds, 10 blocks.
▪ 2011 Draymond Green, Michigan State vs. UCLA, second round, 23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists.
▪ 2012 Draymond Green, Michigan State vs. LIU Brooklyn, second round, 24 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists.
▪ 2018 Ja Morant, Murray State vs. Marquette, first round, 17 points, 11 rebounds, 16 assists.
The NCAA Final Four Record Book also lists unofficial triple-doubles. These games were played before assists, blocks and steals became part of the official tournament box scores in the mid-1980s.
▪ 1953 B.H Born, Kansas vs. Indiana, championship game, 26 points, 15 rebounds, 13 blocks.
▪ 1959 Oscar Roberson, Cincinnati vs. Kansas State, regional final, 24 points, 17 rebounds, 13 assists.
▪ 1959 Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati vs. Louisville, third place game, 39 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists.
▪ 1960 Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati vs. California, national semifinal, 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists.
▪ 1960 Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati vs. New York University, third place game, 32 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists.
▪ 1971 Artis Gilmore, Jacksonville vs. Western Kentucky, first round, 12 points, 22 rebounds, 11 blocks.
▪ 1979 Magic Johnson, Michigan State vs. Lamar, second round, 13 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists.
▪ 1979 Magic Johnson Michigan State vs. Penn, national semifinal, 29 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists.
