The ACC Big 3 see NCAA Tournament action on Friday. Here are all the matchups

North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) shoots while defended by Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) and Zion Williamson (1) during Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com