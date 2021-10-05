Jordan Walsh to visit KU this weekend. He wants to pick school by end of month

Bill Self addressed the crowd as part of the 2019 Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse. rsugg@kcstar.com

Jordan Walsh, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound senior small forward from Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, who is planning on visiting Kansas this weekend on an official recruiting visit, would like to choose a school “by the end of the month,” he told 247sports.com on Monday.

“I should drop a commitment video in the Oct. 24th or 25th area maybe. I have not decided the date specifically yet but it will be somewhere around there,” Walsh, the No. 31-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and No. 38-rated player by 247sports.com reported.

Walsh was unable to attend Friday’s Late Night in the Phog because he had a prior commitment to attend the Wootten Top 150 camp in Mansfield, Texas. The Cedar Hill, Texas native has already visited Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona State and Memphis.

Of KU, he said: “I talk to (assistant coach) Kurtis Townsend. Kansas has always been my dream school and I want to visit to get a feel for their culture. Bill Self is obviously a legendary coach. There is a lot of history there and I want to be around that to see what it feels like.”

Walsh also spoke to SI.com Monday and said: “It’s a blessing to be able to choose. But, honestly, the process is getting really stressful, so I’m ready to wrap it up. Just constantly having to update all of the coaches on where I’m at with the process and things like that. That’s gets a little boring and tedious. I chose later this month because it’s after my visits are done. Then, I’ll give myself a couple of days and I’ll wrap it up.”

He added to SI.com: “I’m definitely not sure at this point (where he will play college basketball). I just wanted to set it in stone to give myself a cutoff time. It’s gonna be a tough process to come to the actual decision.”

Jackson will visit Tennessee next

Chandler Jackson, a 6-4, 200-pound senior point guard from Memphis’ Christian Brothers High School, who attended Friday’s Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial recruiting visit, will visit Tennessee on Oct. 15-17, he told 247sports.com. He also would like to visit Texas later this month. He visited Virginia Tech on Sept. 24-26.

Jackson also is being recruited by Missouri, Alabama, Florida State, Memphis, Mississippi, South Carolina State and Vanderbilt.

Jacskson, who is ranked No. 45 by 247sports.com and No. 90 by Rivals.com, averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game his junior year at Christian Brothers High.

Gradey Dick enjoys trip to KU

Gradey Dick, a 6-7, 195-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, who committed to KU on March 3, took an unofficial visit to KU last weekend.

“Late Night was great. It was fun to be back up there with everyone,” Dick told The Star in a direct Twitter message. “I’d say just hanging with the guys before they had to go out there (on court for Late Night show),” Dick added, asked the highlight of his visit.

Dick is the No. 25-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by ESPN.com, No. 35 by 247sports.com and No. 37 by Rivals.com.

The 2021 Gatorade State Player of the Year chose KU over Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Texas Tech.

Dick in August teamed with future Duke player Kyle Filipowski, future Baylor player Keyonte George and IMG Academy’s Eric Dailey to win the gold medal for Team USA at the Under-18 3-on-3 World Cup in Hungary. The USA went 6-0 at the event.

Prior to heading to Sunrise Christian for his junior year, Dick was a standout basketball and baseball player at Wichita Collegiate. He was a 2019 all-league selection at shortstop. He played AAU basketball for KC Run GMC.

MJ Rice excels at Wootten camp

MJ Rice, a 6-5, 225-pound senior guard/forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, who committed to KU on Aug. 10, fared well at last weekend’s Wootten Camp in Texas.

“As if it hasn’t been a secret but MJ Rice continued to showcase that he is one of the more productive prospects in high school at the Wootten 150,” wrote Travis Branham of 247sports.com. “The Kansas commit’s physical game mixed with his skillset, athleticism and relentless motor make him a major mismatch at this level and is a problem for his peers to check. His foot never left the gas pedal, consistently getting to the rim and finishing through contact.”

Rice, a native of Durham, North Carolina, is ranked No. 20 nationally by ESPN.com, No. 23 by Rivals.com and No. 25 by 247sports.com.

Junior guard Carlyle to visit Auburn

Kanaan Carlyle, a 6-2, 170-pound junior point guard from Milton High in Alpharetta, Georgia, will make an official recruiting visit to Auburn on Friday through Sunday, Rivals.com reported.

He said he also would like to visit KU, Stanford, Florida, Gonzaga, Baylor and Georgia this school year.

“Stanford is talking to me a lot. Georgia is pushing hard. Kansas is on me and pushing hard, too,” Carlyle told Rivals.com.

Of KU, he said: “They’re a great historical program. I like the history and the culture. That’s a blueblood and it’s really cool. That’s a good thing.”

Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com believes several schools are in the running.

“Auburn is sitting pretty with Carlyle, but the Tigers are no lock. Kansas, Georgia and others are in play. A recent offer from Baylor could also impact the five-star’s recruitment. Carlyle’s upcoming Auburn visit is the first of a handful of trips that will shape his decision,” Cassidy wrote.

Carlyle is ranked No. 17 in recruiting Class of 2023 according to 247sports.com and No 23 by Rivals.com.