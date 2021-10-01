Poll: Which one of these Kansas Jayhawks will show the most improvement this season?

The Kansas men’s basketball team unofficially begins its season with Friday’s Late Night in the Phog.

The Jayhawks should be ranked in the top five of most preseason polls as KU coach Bill Self as he enters his 19th season.

Self overhauled his roster in the offseason, adding eight scholarship newcomers. But he also returns four starters, promping us to ask this question:

Which returning KU starter will be most improved in 2021-22? Read about the choices and vote in our poll below.

Christian Braun, shooting guard: Self has raved about Braun’s improvements this summer, and the sharpshooter should benefit from having Martin out there, which means he’ll have fewer ball-handling responsibilities.





Ochai Agbaji, wing: Turned down a possible NBA Draft selection in 2021 in an attempt to make a deeper NCAA Tournament run; he's the team's most athletic player, plays solid defense, and led KU in scoring at 14.1 ppg last season.

Jalen Wilson, small forward: A great rebounder for his size and potential mismatch for bigger 4s, Wilson will look to improve his consistency after a 2020-21 season that had quite a few peaks and valleys.

A great rebounder for his size and potential mismatch for bigger 4s, Wilson will look to improve his consistency after a 2020-21 season that had quite a few peaks and valleys. David McCormack, center: After a poor start to the 2020-21 season, McCormack was one of the best five Big 12 players during the conference slate, improving his interior shooting while also reducing turnovers.