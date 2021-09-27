KU Jayhawks basketball recruiting target Jordan Walsh completes weekend visit to Memphis

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self got back to work with returning and new players at his annual Jayhawks “Boot Camp.” It started Monday in the Jayhawks’ practice facility. rsugg@kcstar.com

Jordan Walsh, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound senior small forward from Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, who has Kansas on his list of schools, completed a weekend visit to Memphis on Sunday.

Walsh, the No. 31-ranked prospect in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and No. 83 by 247sports.com, has also visited Arkansas, Arizona State, Texas, TCU and Oklahoma. He did not orally commit to Penny Hardaway’s Tigers program following his trip to Memphis.

Walsh is scheduled to visit KU on Oct. 8-10. Walsh originally was to attend the upcoming Late Night in the Phog (6:30 p.m. Friday in Allen Fieldhouse), but recently accepted an invitation to play in the Joe Wootten McDonald’s All-America game evaluation camp Friday and Saturday in Mansfield, Texas.

“It was a very good visit (to Memphis),” John Walsh, Jordan’s dad, told Zagsblog.com. “Their message was that Jordan is a priority for them and that they don’t have anyone like him. I was told that coach Penny (Hardaway) sees a lot of himself in Jordan. Special to hear those things from someone of coach Penny’s caliber,” John Walsh added.

Jordan Walsh played at Oak Cliff (Texas) Faith Family Academy as a junior prior to heading to Link Prep in Branson for his senior season. John Walsh told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette his son will likely pick a school at the end of October.

“We’ll get a chance to complete all the visits and put our cards on the table and sit down as a family and talk about each visit. Pros and cons,” John Walsh said.

Rivals.com explains Bona’s ranking

The Lexington Herald-Leader’s Ben Roberts asked Rivals.com analyst Rob Cassidy why Kentucky and Kansas recruit Adem Bona is ranked No. 33 by Rivals.com — off from the No. 10 ranking of 247sports.com and No. 17 of ESPN.com.

“We think he’s good, obviously,” Cassidy said to the Herald-Leader of Bona, a 6-10, 220-pound senior forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, California. “He’s a little raw still, especially offensively. And we saw that a little bit at NBA Top 100 Camp. He’s got the motor. He’s obviously physically gifted. He’s a strong kid. He’s going to impact the game on the boards and impact the game defensively. The jumper is not as consistent as you’d like,” Cassidy added.

Bona has a final list of KU, Kentucky, UCLA, Arizona State, Baylor, Miami and USC.

Bona recently visited KU with upcoming visits slated to UCLA next weekend and UCLA on Oct. 22-24. He also would like to visit Miami and Arizona State according to on3.com.

Bona at Prolific Prep is a teammate of MJ Rice, a 6-5 senior guard/forward from Durham, North Carolina, who committed to KU on Aug. 10.

“Bona is a monster big man with elite level athleticism for a post prospect,” Travis Branham of 247sports.com wrote recently. “He moved to the United States from Turkey last year and was immediately classified as a 5-star prospect upon his arrival.,” Branham added.

Bona was born in Nigeria and moved to Turkey when he was 14.

KU, Mizzou recruit offered by MSU

Jeremy Fears, a 6-0, 160-pound junior point guard from La Lumiere School in La Porte Indiana, who has received scholarship offers from KU and Missouri, was offered a scholarship by Michigan State over the weekend, according to 247sports.com.

Fears, the No. 20-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2023 by 247sports.com, No. 31 by ESPN.com and No. 41 by Rivals.com, also is considering Indiana, Illinois, Memphis, Xavier and others.

“Not a point guard with length but has a strong sturdy build. Plays with poise and composure but has a quick burst to the basket going either direction,” reads the scouting report of 247sports.com’s Jerry Meyer. “Uses change of pace and change of direction extremely well. Has a top notch ability to draw defenders and deliver a timely and accurate pass. His greatest strength is running a team as a floor general. Finishes well around the rim. Not a high riser but gets off the floor quickly jumping off two feet. Prefers the pass over the midrange jumper. Can keep defense honest with his jumper but there is room for improvement. Has a low release. Has potential to be a tough defender. Could be a more aggressive rebounder.”