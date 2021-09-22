NBA’s Toronto Raptors announce signing of former Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk

Former Detroit Pistons guard Svi Mykhailiuk brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte Hornets during an NBA game in Charlotte, N.C. AP

The NBA’s Toronto Raptors on Tuesday officially announced the signing of former Kansas shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk to what the team called a “multi-year contract.”

No details were revealed. However, Michael Scotto of hoopshype.com recently reported that Mykhailiuk agreed to a $3.6 million deal over two seasons.

Mykhailiuk, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound, 24-year-old native of Cherkasy, Ukraine, and forward Reggie Perry were added to the Raptors’ roster on Tuesday as the team finalized its 20-man roster in advance of the Tuesday, Sept. 28 start of training camp.

Mykhailiuk’s free agent signing was reported by media on Aug. 28, the Raptors not confirming the transaction until Tuesday.

Reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic in August indicated it was a two-year deal with Mykhailiuk having a player option in the second season.

Mykhailiuk averaged 8.5 points a game on 41.1% shooting for Detroit and Oklahoma City in 2020-21. He cashed 105 of 314 threes for 33.4%. He also contributed 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game while averaging 20.1 minutes in 66 contests (14 starts).

Mykhailiuk scored in double figures 27 times a year ago. He scored 20 or more points in two games. As a member of the OKC Thunder, he had a season-high 22 points March 31 against his new team, the Raptors.

Mykhailiuk was selected in the second round (47th overall) by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA Draft. The fifth-year pro has averaged 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 18.5 minutes in 164 career NBA games with Los Angeles, Detroit and Oklahoma City. He averaged 14.6 points and 3.9 rebounds a game in 2017-18, his senior season at KU.

ESPN.com says KU has No. 3 recruiting class at this time

KU’s recruiting class of 2022 has dropped one slot, from No. 2 to 3, in ESPN.com’s team rankings following senior big man Dereck Lively’s commitment to Duke on Monday.

Duke with a class of Lively (ranked No. 2 nationally by ESPN.com), Dariq Whitehead (No. 5), Kyle Filipowski (No. 10) and Jaden Schutt (No. 47), currently is ranked No. 1 nationally, followed by Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio State, Virginia, USC, Baylor, UCLA and Oregon. KU had been No, 2, trailing only Duke, in ESPN,com’s last team rankings released last month.

Kentucky so far has received commitments from Shaedon Sharpe (No. 1 by ESPN.com), Chris Livingston (No. 12) and Skyy Clark (No. 16). KU has landed Gradey Dick (No. 25), Zuby Ejiofor (No. 77) and MJ Rice (No. 20).

“While Bill Self has built one of the best rosters in college basketball this season by conquering the transfer market, he once again has the Jayhawks recruiting the high school market at an elite national level,” writes ESPN.com recruiting analysts Jeff Borzello and Adam Finkelstein.

“It began with a commitment from local Kansas product Gradey Dick last spring. Dick will provide them with a productive and reliable big wing who is proven against elite competition and well-rounded with his floor game. M.J. Rice gives them a power wing with an improved skill level. He’ll remind Jayhawk fans of Wayne Selden a little bit and provide an ideal complement to Dick on the wing. Zuby Ejiofor is a throwback-style power forward who could play some small ball 5 in the modern game. He’s powerful, explosive and ultra-aggressive with a high motor.”