Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Duke Blue Devils: 5 things to know, betting line, TV

The Kansas Jayhawks play Game 4 of the Lance Leipold era against Duke on Saturday.

Here are details and five things to know about the game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Central time Saturday

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Duke by 15 1/2.

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

Still a threat. KU quarterback Jason Bean ranks sixth among all quarterbacks nationally while averaging 72 rush yards per game. Bean has led the Jayhawks in both passing and rushing in each of their three contests this season.

Making up for lost time. Duke, which hadn’t forced a turnover in its first two games, created five giveaways in last week’s 30-23 home victory over Northwestern. The Blue Devils built a 30-7 halftime lead with help from three first-half interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Keepin’ it safe. KU is one of only 19 FBS teams that has yet to throw an interception this season. The Jayhawks also have a plus-two turnover margin overall and have just one giveaway — a fourth-quarter lost fumble against Baylor — in 2021.

Mr. Utility. KU safety Kenny Logan enters this week with top-five Big 12 ranks in numerous statistical categories. That includes pass breakups (4, tied for first), kickoff return average (39.8, second) and tackles (23, tied for fifth).

Similar issues. Both KU and Duke have had some problems wrapping up this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Duke’s defense ranks 88th nationally in defensive tackling grade, while KU is 108th. PFF logged 15 missed tackles for Duke last week in its win against Northwestern; KU, meanwhile, had 14 missed tackles via PFF in its home loss to Baylor.