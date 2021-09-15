KU Jayhawks Big 12 men’s basketball schedule released. Here are the Big Monday games

KU basketball coach Bill Self rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas’ men’s basketball team will open its 2021-22 Big 12 schedule with a home game against TCU on Jan. 1, the league announced Wednesday.

Other highlights of the 18-game slate include four Big Monday games in five weeks, which includes contests at Oklahoma and Texas and home against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

The nonconference portion of the schedule, which was announced on June 8, includes a home game against Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29. The season opens with a game against Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 9 in New York.

KU Jayhawks 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 3 – Emporia State (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic, New York)

Friday, Nov. 12 – Tarleton State

Thursday, Nov. 18 – Stony Brook

Thursday, Nov. 25 – vs. North Texas (ESPN Events Invitational, Orlando, Florida)

Friday, Nov. 26 – vs. Dayton or Miami (ESPN Events Invitational, Orlando)

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Sunday, Nov. 28 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational, Orlando)

Thursday, Dec. 3 – at St. John’s (Big East – Big 12 Battle)

Tuesday, Dec. 7 – UTEP (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City)

Saturday, Dec. 11 – Missouri

Saturday, Dec. 18 – Stephen F. Austin

Tuesday, Dec. 21 – at Colorado

Wednesday, Dec. 29 – Harvard

Saturday, Jan. 1 — TCU

Tuesday, Jan. 4 — at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Jan. 8 — at Texas Tech

Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Iowa State

Saturday, Jan. 15 — West Virginia

Monday, Jan. 17 — at Oklahoma

Saturday, Jan. 22 — at Kansas State

Monday, Jan. 24 — Texas Tech

Saturday, Jan. 29 — Kentucky

Tuesday, Feb. 1 — at Iowa State

Saturday, Feb. 5 — Baylor

Monday, Feb. 7 — at Texas

Saturday, Feb. 12 — Oklahoma

Monday, Feb. 14 — Oklahoma State

Saturday, Feb. 19 — at West Virginia

Tuesday, Feb. 22 — Kansas State

Saturday, Feb. 26 — at Baylor

Tuesday, March 1 — at TCU

Saturday, March 5 — Texas

March 9-12 – Big 12 Tournament (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City)