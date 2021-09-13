Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Baylor Bears: Five things to know, betting line, odds

The Kansas Jayhawks play Game 3 of the Lance Leipold era against Baylor on Saturday.

Here are details and five things to know about the game.

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

TV/streaming: ESPN+

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Baylor by 17.

Bean update. KU coach Lance Leipold said quarterback Jason Bean should be fine to play against Baylor after briefly coming out of Friday’s Coastal Carolina game with what appeared to be a wrist injury. Bean returned after sitting out one play, and Leipold said the QB practiced Sunday. “I think he’s bouncing back,” Leipold said, “and I don’t feel (there’s) any reason why he won’t be ready to go this week.”

A good ‘zero.’ The Jayhawks are one of only nine FBS teams nationally who have zero turnovers. The last time KU went turnover-free in its first two weeks was in 2007 — the team’s Orange Bowl season.

Baylor blowouts. KU has had issues remaining competitive against Baylor in recent seasons. Here are the scores of the Bears’ last six wins against the Jayhawks: 66-7, 49-7, 38-9, 26-7, 61-6, 47-14.

Records on tap? Receiver Kwamie Lassiter has a chance to hit a pair of milestones Saturday. The KU super-senior needs two catches to hit 100 career receptions, while six receiving yards also would put him at 1,000 for his career.