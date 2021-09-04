Grades from KU Jayhawks football’s win over South Dakota and looking ahead to Coastal

Here are grades for all three Kansas units, a highlight from Friday’s 17-14 victory over South Dakota and a look ahead to next week’s game against Coastal Carolina.

Play of the game

Game-saver: Facing a fourth-and-10 with the game on the line, KU’s offense came through in a do-or-die moment.

Quarterback Jason Bean stepped up to deliver a 20-yard strike over the middle to tight end Mason Fairchild. KU’s offensive line gave him adequate time, while running back Torry Locklin — he originally came to Lawrence as a QB — delivered a critical block as well.

Grades

Offense: D. This is probably being generous. KU’s 3.7 yards per play was its lowest mark in a win since 2004, while it was also the program’s second-worst output against an FCS school since 2000. Yes, there are lots of reasons for caveats; because of coach Lance Leipold’s late hire in April, KU’s coaches only had August practices to install an entirely new offense, along with the techniques that go with it. Still ... KU’s run blocking was a complete mess. Bean is fast and delivered late, but his ability to find open receivers for 3 1/2 quarters left a lot to be desired. The Jayhawks offense gets credit for being clutch on the final drive, and Lawrence Arnold along with Fairchild delivered standout performances. This unit overall, though, was disappointing, even taking into account lessened expectations based on the circumstances.

Defense: A: This was about as good as you could’ve asked for from KU’s defense. South Dakota mustered just 4.2 yards per play, and the Jayhawks defense responded time and again while getting almost no help from the other side of the ball in a high-possession game. Kyron Johnson starred in his new role as a defensive end, which included a sack and forced fumble. True freshman safety O.J. Burroughs made plays all over the field, while defensive end Hayden Hatcher might’ve been the biggest surprise, tying for the team lead with four pressures according to Pro Football Focus. Defensive coordinator Brian Borland rotated through lots of guys, and his group deserves credit for being organized while also filling in admirably for defensive lineman and team captain Sam Burt after he was injured early. KU’s defense ended with five three-and-outs and three turnovers on downs — an impressive showing for the season debut.

Special teams: A. This was a welcome sight for a team that has had disastrous special teams for an extended period of time. Kenny Logan’s second-half 83-yard kickoff return was a huge momentum shift and swung field position. Jacob Borcila made his only field-goal attempt — from 30 yards — and those points turned out to be critical. Tabor Allen was nearly perfect on kickoffs with three touchbacks, and the one he didn’t knock through, KU’s Ricky Thomas cleaned up with a sure open-field tackle. Reis Vernon netted 40.1 yards each punt — South Dakota had no return yardage there — while Luke Hosford was perfect on snaps. In a game decided by the narrowest of margins, KU fans shouldn’t overlook the special teams’ contributions Friday.

Next up

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

KU will play a road game against Coastal Carolina at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be televised on ESPN2.