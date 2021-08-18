KU Jayhawks’ top football recruit in line for Game 1 playing time, Lance Leipold says

Kansas football’s top incoming freshman is trending toward immediate playing time.

KU coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that it’d be reasonable to expect running back Devin Neal — a three-star Rivals prospect from Lawrence High — to be a factor in the Jayhawks’ Sept. 3 opener against South Dakota.

“I see Devin Neal playing a lot of football in some capacity this season,” Leipold said during the team’s media day Tuesday.

Neal, who is 5 foot 11 and 210 pounds, has frequently been among the top backs in KU’s practice rotation during training camp. KU offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said Tuesday that Neal was “developing real nice,” while Leipold began talking about him by saying he was an “outstanding young man.”

“He works hard every day, takes coaching,” Leipold said. “There’s times now we talk about it — not gonna back down on him either — but freshmen hit a wall at certain times. But man, he’s taken a lot of reps, and he’s not tapping out.”

Neal, who turned 18 last week, has also impressed teammates. That includes sophomore receiver Luke Grimm, who started training with him at TopSpeed Strength and Conditioning in Lenexa about a year and a half ago.

“I was like, ‘Who is this kid?’ because he doesn’t look like a normal freshman,” Grimm said with a smile. “He’s pretty large.”

Even more about Neal has stood out in the past month. Grimm describes him as “really quick,” before explaining that he’s not talking about speed on the field; instead, he’s referring to the film room, where Neal has been rapidly picked up the team’s offensive concepts.

“I think he has a maturity that you don’t really see a lot as a freshman,” Grimm said. “I think he really understands and wants to understand how to be great at this game.”

Neal — he also had college interest from Nebraska, Kansas State and Oklahoma State — said staying close to home was important. His family is in town, and by being here, he fully understands KU football’s recent highs and lows.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“I’m blessed to be able to be in position to possibly play early, but that’s not my main goal,” Neal said. “I think my preparation, watching film and learning from the other running backs and Coach (Jonathan) Wallace has helped me get to this point. So I’m just super blessed to be part of it.”

When asked Tuesday what KU fans could expect from him this season, Neal pivoted the focus away from statistical production.

“They’re definitely going to expect someone that’s going to be charismatic on and off the field. I’m going to be a leader, no matter if I’m playing and if I’m not,” Neal said. “I’m going to try to boost everyone up and keep the energy. That’s just my role in supporting the rest of the running back room.”

Leipold certainly foresees Neal — at this point — helping KU in the backfield as well.

“Some days, there’s some really good flashes of what his future is going to be. And then there’s times, there’s a little bit of hesitancy in that,” Leipold said. “But he’s learning, and he’s a sponge. That’s the thing I love about him.”