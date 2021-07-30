Former Blue Valley High School standout Aidan Shaw cuts list to KU, MU, four others

Aidan Shaw, the No. 56-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, is competing at this week’s Peach Jam tournament in South Carolina. He has Kansas and Missouri on his list of schools. From Twitter

The Kansas and Missouri men’s basketball teams have emerged as two of six finalists for Aidan Shaw, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound senior small forward recruit from Link Academy in Branson, Missouri.

Shaw, the No. 51-ranked prospect in the high school basketball recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and No. 56-ranked player by Rivals.com, on Thursday revealed a list of KU, MU, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Maryland and Arkansas on Twitter.

Shaw, a member of the Mokan Elite AAU program who played three seasons at Blue Valley High School, will visit Arkansas on Aug. 6-8. He has visited each of his other finalists.

At Link Academy, Shaw will be a teammate of major college prospects Bryson Warren, Tarris Reed and Trey Green.

At one time Shaw also had Kansas State, Wichita State, USC, Texas Tech, Creighton, Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest on his list.

Shaw has said he’d like to announce his college choice before the start of his senior season of basketball.

He played well at the Pangos All-America camp in Las Vegas.

“One of the highest flyers from the Pangos camp was Aidan Shaw. In addition to throwing down some SportsCenter Top 10 quality dunks, Aidan was a beast on the boards and showed great touch between 15-18 feet,” wrote the Hoops Factory Twitter account.

Recruiting analyst Max Feldman Tweeted: “Aidan Shaw has concrete long-term NBA prospect appeal. (He is a) multi-tooled defender with dynamic three-level scoring traits & natural shot creation.”

Wrote Colby Giacubeno of 247sports.com: “Shaw’s elite athleticism is what immediately makes him stand out. He’s an explosive leaper and continues to gain a better feel for the game as he played significant time for Mokan Elite EYBL. As the summer progresses, look for Shaw’s overall game to polish quickly considering the talent he’s playing with and against.”