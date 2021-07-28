ESPN.com’s No 4-ranked basketball prospect, who is considering KU, sets decision date

Keyonte George is regarded as the No. 1 shooting guard in the class of 2022. Adidas

Keyonte George, the No. 4-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to ESPN.com and No. 5-rated player according to Rivals.com and 247sports.com, will announce his college choice on Sunday, Aug. 8, he reported on Twitter.

George, a 6-foot-5, 190-senior pound combo guard from iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy in Lewisville, Texas, has a final five of Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

He has taken official visits to all of the schools except Kentucky. In fact, he has yet to set up a visit to UK.

According to Kentucky.com, “Texas has been seen as the major favorite for the past several months and that program remains the team to beat for George’s commitment.”

George, who averaged 23.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals a game his junior season at iSchool Academy. plays for the Southern Assault AAU program, He visited KU on June 21-22.

If George picks Texas, he will join his high school teammate, Arterio Morris, at UT. Morris is a 6-4, 180-pound senior point guard, who has transferred from Kimball High School in Dallas to iSchool Entrepreneurial for his final season of high school hoops Morris, the No. 25-ranked player in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, committed to Texas on July 17. He also had KU on his list of schools.

“George is an aggressive and explosive athlete that can score in any spot on the floor. When watching him play, it’s obvious that his overall feel for the game is next-level,” wrote SI.com.

Recently, Dushawn London of 247sports.com assessed the play of George at an adidas AAU tourney in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“It was my first time seeing George live and I see where the hype comes from,” London wrote. “George had a monster scoring game showcasing his great athleticism and shooting from deep. While George is a fantastic athlete, I loved how controlled and smooth he played while not hunting shots and letting the game come to him. He can score from all three levels and plays with great body control to finish in a variety of different ways on his drives to the rim.”

Sharpe includes KU in list of 10

Shaedon Sharpe, a 6-4, 180-pound senior shooting guard from Dream City Christian High in Glendale, Arizona, who is ranked No. 11 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, has included KU on his list of 10 schools.

The list of 10 released Tuesday on Twitter: Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, Oklahoma, USC, Alabama, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Arizona and Arizona State.

Junior guards McCain, Boswell consider KU

High school juniors Jared McCain and Kylan Boswell, who helped Team Why Not win the 16 and under title at last week’s Peach Jam in South Carolina, both have KU on their list of schools.

McCain, a 6-2, 175-pound junior combo guard from Centennial High in Corona, California, who is ranked No. 57 in the recruiting Class of 2023 according to ESPN.com, scored 25 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists in a 82-73 title win over Drive Nation at Peach Jam.

He told Rivals.com he has a list of Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Houston, Gonzaga, Louisville, Washington, USC, Stanford, Texas A&M, Villanova. Virginia and others.

Boswell, a 6-2, 180-pound high school teammate of McCain, had 11 points, five assists and five rebounds in the Peach Jam title game. Boswell is ranked No. 20 in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.com. The junior point guard has a list of KU, Texas, Texas Tech, Louisville, Arizona, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Illinois, USC and others..