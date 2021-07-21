Devonté Graham to hold camp at SM South; Roundball Classic set for Aug. 5 in Lawrence

Point guard Devonte Graham has been a big part of the Charlotte Hornets the past two seasons. He becomes a restricted free agent this off-season. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Former Kansas point guard Devonté Graham will hold a basketball camp for boys and girls grades 1 to 12 on Friday, Aug. 6, at Shawnee Mission South High School.

The “Devonté Graham youth basketball pro camp” will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Graham, 26, averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists a game during the 2020-21 season for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. He graduated from KU in 2018.

Registration for the camp can be found at https://www.procamps.com/devontegraham.

Details on 13th annual Roundball Classic

Current NBA players Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk and Ben McLemore will participate in the 13th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic, set for 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5 at Lawrence’s Free State High School.

In all, 30 former Jayhawks, including former WNBA player Danielle McCray, will participate in the charity basketball game. Names of the players who will be competing will be updated on the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic Facebook page daily. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 23rd Street Brewery in Lawrence.

On Friday, Aug. 6, a bowling competition called the Round-Bowl Classic will be held at Royal Crest Lanes in Lawrence. Bowling that will include both fans who register for the event and former KU basketball players will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a VIP post-event party set from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.

All proceeds from both the basketball game and bowling tourney organized by KU basketball and football radio play-by-play announcer Brian Hanni, go to area families battling cancer. For information go to rockchalkroundballclassic.com

Self to hold pair of youth camps

KU coach Bill Self will hold a pair of day basketball camps for youths — one Friday through Sunday and another Monday through Wednesday — at Allen Fieldhouse.

The day camps, which will be held each day 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Allen Fieldhouse, are for boys in grades 3-12 and girls in grades 3-6. For more information and to register, go to https://www.billselfbasketballcamp.com/.

Self could not hold camp in the summer of 2020 because of the pandemic. He has completed one day camp so far this summer.