Canadian hoops sensation Elijah Fisher includes Kansas on his list of schools

Kansas is one of several schools recruiting one of the top high school basketball players in Canada.

He’s Elijah Fisher, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound junior shooting guard/small forward from Crestwood Prep in Toronto, Ontario, who is ranked No. 4 in the recruiting Class of 2023 by 247sports.com and No. 7 by Rivals.com.

Fisher, a member of the Grassroots Canada AAU team that played at the Adidas 3 Stripes Select Basketball event last weekend in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has heard from coaches from KU, Baylor, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Oregon, Memphis, Syracuse, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Marquette, USC and others.

There’s been some talk he may switch to the Class of 2022.

Of KU, he told 247sports.com: “Our relationship is looking really good right now. I like being able to talk to them (coaches) and get to know the community and culture of the school. They’ve given the message to just keep my head high and the player that I am, I’m going to dominate wherever I go. I also like how guys in my position that go there are able to go there and do what they need to do to make the best of the opportunity that they have.”

Fisher averaged 30.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game his sophomore season at Crestwood Prep. He recently helped Canada win a bronze medal at the Under 19 World Cup in Latvia. The U.S. won that international tournament.

“I think the thing that’s improved most with my game is my jump shot. I’m just a lot more accurate and I’m able to shoot off the dribble easier now too,” he told SI.com. “That was something I’ve put a lot of work into and I’m a lot more confident with it now. I’ve also added muscle mass. I was at 185 and now I’m up to 215. I’m a lot stronger and I know how to use it to my advantage.”

Traudt says he will visit Kansas

Isaac Traudt, a 6-9, 200-pound senior power forward from Grand Island (Nebraska) High School, plans on making a recruiting trip to KU, he told Rivals.com Saturday at the weekend Under Armour Association event in Frisco, Texas.

The No. 67-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com has visited North Carolina, Nebraska, Creighton, Virginia and Michigan State. He also has Gonzaga on his list of schools.

“Kansas is going to be losing a lot of forwards and they think that’s a good opportunity for me. They also think me and Gradey Dick (6-7 small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, who has committed to KU) going in together would be a good combo. I think we’re going to set up a visit in August,” Traudt told Rivals.com.

Dick, the No. 37-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, played for KC Run GMC at the event in Texas. KC Run GMC won all five of its games over the weekend.

“He was a bit inconsistent Friday afternoon (11 points in win over Texas Impact), but his athleticism still managed to wow one Div. I assistant, who flipped to find Dick’s name in his event program following an early spin and finish at the bucket only be told that the Wichita-based wing was already committed to the Jayhawks,” wrote Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com.

Cassidy noted that the Div. I assistant said, “I feared it was something like that,” and closed the event program.

Dick spoke to Rivals.com about what he expects to see from the Jayhawks during the 2021-22 season.

“Obviously they have one of the best chances to win it all,” Dick said, “I feel like they are stacked this year, so I feel like they should expect nothing less than a deep run.”

Nick Smith draws crowd at Peach Jam

Nick Smith, a 6-5 senior point guard from Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, Arkansas, who recently visited KU, led his Brad Beal Elite team to a win over Each One Teach One Saturday at Peach Jam in South Carolina with coaches from KU, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgetown, Auburn and other schools in attendance.

He had 14 points and four assists in that game and 23 points earlier in the week versus Team Melo.

“Playing with an injured left hand that he’ll not be able to allow time to fully heal until after the summer, Smith has been beyond solid through the first few days and continued that on Saturday,” wrote Eric Bossi of 247sports.com.

“With Alabama’s Nate Oats, Arkansas’ Eric Musselman, Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing, Kentucky’s John Calipari and assistants from Auburn, Kansas and many others looking on (at Peach Jam), Smith looked like the best player on the floor in BBE’s win over Each One Teach One,” Bossi added. “After some early turnovers, Smith settled down and showed his ability to really go and make a play off the bounce. He read ball screens, created space in one-on-one situations and generally came up big whenever his team needed him to do so. Look for him to be setting up more visits as soon as summer ends after seeing Auburn, Alabama, Georgetown and Kansas during June.”

Smith is ranked No. 39 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.