Future KU forward Ejiofor productive at Peach Jam; Shaw, Reed help Mokan to 1-1 mark

Aidan Shaw, the No. 56-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, is competing at this week’s Peach Jam tournament in South Carolina. He has Kansas and Missouri on his list of schools. From Twitter

Zuby Ejiofor, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound senior power forward from Garland (Texas) High School, who verbally committed to play basketball at Kansas on July 1, is competing for the Houston Hoops at this week’s Nike Peach Jam AAU tournament in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Ejiofor, the No. 58-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, scored 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in Houston Hoops’ 62-61 loss to Georgia Stars on Wednesday in the Hoops’ second game of the event.

Ejiofor — he chose KU over Texas, TCU, Oklahoma and Arkansas — scored 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and had three blocks in Hoops’ 74-47 victory over the Oakland Soldiers in an opening game on Tuesday.

Ejiofor averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds per game during his junior season at Garland High School. He scored 36 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Houston Hoops in a recent AAU game against 3D Empire.

Shaw, Reed at Peach Jam

Aidan Shaw, a 6-8, 190-pound senior small forward out of Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, who is considering KU, Missouri, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Iowa and Arkansas, scored 10 points with three rebounds and two blocks in Mokan Elite’s 67-49 victory over PSA Cardinals on Wednesday at Peach Jam. Tarris Reed, a 6-8, 220-pound senior forward with Missouri on his list of prospective schools, had 18 points and five boards for Mokan.

Shaw, who is ranked No. 56 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, scored five points with two blocks and a rebound in Mokan Elite’s 78-64 loss to Meanstreets on Tuesday. Reed had 21 points and four boards in the loss.

Shaw announced plans to transfer from Blue Valley High to Link on June 28. He told Rivals.com he wants to choose a college before the start of his senior season.

Reed, who is ranked No. 90 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, is considering Missouri, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Michigan State, Indiana, Iowa and others. At one point, KU was on his list, but he hasn’t mentioned the Jayhawks in recruiting updates of late.

Kohler puts up 22 points at Peach Jam

Kansas has offered a scholarship to Jaxon Kohler, a 6-9, 210-pound senior power forward from American Fork (Utah) High School, Kohler reported recently on Twitter.

Kohler, the No. 39-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by ESPN.com and 95-ranked player by Rivals.com scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting in Strive For Greatness’ 67-62 loss to UPlay Canada on Wednesday at Peach Jam. He also had three assists and two steals. On Tuesday, Kohler had seven points and four boards in a 74-70 win over Seattle Rotary.

He’s being recruited by KU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Arizona, Oregon, Gonzaga, UCLA, Iowa, BYU, Utah, Utah State and others.

“I try to model my game after Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin McHale,” he told madehoops.com. “I try to imitate their post moves. When I was little, I was the biggest and tallest in every game, so I asked my dad who were some good big men that I could watch or study. He said that those two guys were players I should go on YouTube and study and just try to repeat their post moves. I’ve been doing that ever since third grade.

“Right now, my game is that of a stretch 4. I know that I’m not going to be the biggest kid on the court anymore. I’m working on extending my game to the three-point line, working on some pick and roll and pick and pop stuff. Now, I’m trying to model my game after Kevin Love, someone who is just a monster on the boards, get in the post and work hard, then step out and shoot threes. Also, someone like Nikola Jokic, where he has good court vision with his passing and he can shoot the three.”