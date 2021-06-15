KU’s Ochai Agbaji to attend 2021 NBA Draft Combine, set for next week in Chicago

Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji is one of 69 players invited to attend the 2021 NBA Draft Combine to be held Monday through June 27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Chicago, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Players who attend the Combine will conduct interviews with NBA officials and participate in 5-on-5 games, shooting and strength and agility drills June 22-25. ESPN2 (June 24) and ESPNU (June 25) will provide coverage of the 5-on-5 games from 2-6 p.m., each day.

Other players invited to the Combine include Texas’ Greg Brown, Kai Jones and Jericho Sims; Baylor’s Jared Butler, Matthew Mayer and Davion Mitchell; West Virginia’s Miles McBride; Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves and Texas Tech’s Terrance Shannon. The complete list of those invited is at nba.com.

KU’s Marcus Garrett, Remy Martin and Jalen Wilson were not invited to the NBA Draft Combine. However, Garrett and Wilson will attend the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp set for Saturday through Monday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In all, 40 NBA prospects will attend the G League camp.

According to the G League, “a select number of players from the NBA G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in the 2021 NBA Draft Combine based on their performance.”

Martin, a transfer from Arizona State, was not invited to either the NBA Combine or G League Combine. Martin did not answer a request for comment about how this might affect his decision to possibly play a senior season at KU.

Agbaji, a 6-5 guard out of Oak Park High School, averaged 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds a game a year ago. He was an all-Big 12 honorable mention selection for the second-straight season. He ranked fourth in the Big 12 in three-point field goal percentage (38.3%), while leading the conference in threes made per game (2.6).

Agbaji has started 77 straight games for KU and has 920 career points. His 147 career three-pointers made rank 18th in KU history and his 418 threes attempted rank 16th.

The NBA Draft is set for July 29.