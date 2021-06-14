University of Kansas
KU’s Jalen Wilson, Marcus Garrett awarded two of 40 spots at NBA G League Elite Camp
Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett and sophomore-to-be forward Jalen Wilson will attend the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp set for Saturday through Monday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, the league announced Monday.
In all, 40 NBA prospects will attend the camp. The G League said in a news release that the list of attendees was “subject to change.”
According to the G League, “a select number of players from the NBA G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in the 2021 NBA Draft Combine based on their performance.”
The NBA Draft Combine will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Chicago.
KU senior-to-be guard Ochai Agbaji, who like Wilson has entered his name in the 2021 NBA Draft pool, was not invited to the NBA G League camp. An NBA source told The Star this means Agbaji has likely assured himself an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine. The source said Agbaji currently is considered a possible second-round pick in the July 29 draft.
Incoming KU transfer Remy Martin, a former Arizona State point guard whose name is also in the NBA Draft pool, also was not invited to the G League Elite camp. One NBA source contacted Monday was unsure of Martin’s status for the NBA Combine but said Martin is “a good prospect, a good scoring guard.”
Agbaji, Martin and Wilson have until July 7 to remove their names from the draft pool if they wish to retain their collegiate eligibility.
The NBA G League Elite Camp, according to the league’s news release, “gives players an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills throughout the three-day event.”
Here’s the list of players expected to attend the G League Elite Camp:
Marcus Garrett, Jalen Wilson, Kansas; Derrick Alston, Boise State; Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech; Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech; Juhann Begarin, Paris, France; Chaundee Brown, Michigan; Jordan Burns, Colgate; Marcus Carr, Minnesota; DJ Carlton, Marquette; Moussa Cisse, Memphis; Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Oscar da Silva, Stanford; Darius Days, LSU; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Dawson Garcia, Marquette; Haowen Guo, Shanghai, China; Jay Huff, Virginia; DeJon Jarreau, Houston; Carlik Jones, Louisville; DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina; Balsa Koprivica, Florida State; A.J. Lawson, South Carolina; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Mac McClung, Texas Tech; JaQuori McLaughlin, UCSB; Matt Mitchell, San Diego State; RJ Nembhard, TCU; Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon; E.J. Onu, Shawnee State; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt; Orlando Robinson, Fresno State; Aamir Simms, Clemson; Javonte Smart, LSU; Mike Smith, Michigan; D.J. Stewart, Mississippi State; MaCio Teague, Baylor; M.J. Walker, Florida State; Duane Washington, Ohio State; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland.
