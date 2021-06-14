KU’s Jalen Wilson, Marcus Garrett awarded two of 40 spots at NBA G League Elite Camp

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State guard Jaden Walker, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett and sophomore-to-be forward Jalen Wilson will attend the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp set for Saturday through Monday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, the league announced Monday.

In all, 40 NBA prospects will attend the camp. The G League said in a news release that the list of attendees was “subject to change.”

According to the G League, “a select number of players from the NBA G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in the 2021 NBA Draft Combine based on their performance.”

The NBA Draft Combine will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Chicago.

KU senior-to-be guard Ochai Agbaji, who like Wilson has entered his name in the 2021 NBA Draft pool, was not invited to the NBA G League camp. An NBA source told The Star this means Agbaji has likely assured himself an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine. The source said Agbaji currently is considered a possible second-round pick in the July 29 draft.

Incoming KU transfer Remy Martin, a former Arizona State point guard whose name is also in the NBA Draft pool, also was not invited to the G League Elite camp. One NBA source contacted Monday was unsure of Martin’s status for the NBA Combine but said Martin is “a good prospect, a good scoring guard.”

Agbaji, Martin and Wilson have until July 7 to remove their names from the draft pool if they wish to retain their collegiate eligibility.

The NBA G League Elite Camp, according to the league’s news release, “gives players an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills throughout the three-day event.”

Here’s the list of players expected to attend the G League Elite Camp:

Marcus Garrett, Jalen Wilson, Kansas; Derrick Alston, Boise State; Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech; Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech; Juhann Begarin, Paris, France; Chaundee Brown, Michigan; Jordan Burns, Colgate; Marcus Carr, Minnesota; DJ Carlton, Marquette; Moussa Cisse, Memphis; Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Oscar da Silva, Stanford; Darius Days, LSU; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Dawson Garcia, Marquette; Haowen Guo, Shanghai, China; Jay Huff, Virginia; DeJon Jarreau, Houston; Carlik Jones, Louisville; DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina; Balsa Koprivica, Florida State; A.J. Lawson, South Carolina; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Mac McClung, Texas Tech; JaQuori McLaughlin, UCSB; Matt Mitchell, San Diego State; RJ Nembhard, TCU; Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon; E.J. Onu, Shawnee State; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt; Orlando Robinson, Fresno State; Aamir Simms, Clemson; Javonte Smart, LSU; Mike Smith, Michigan; D.J. Stewart, Mississippi State; MaCio Teague, Baylor; M.J. Walker, Florida State; Duane Washington, Ohio State; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland.