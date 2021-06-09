Top 5 high school hoops prospect Chris Livingston to visit KU Jayhawks this weekend

Offered a scholarship by KU, Chris Livingston is regarded by some as the most physically gifted prospect out of Akron since LeBron James. USA Basketball photo

Chris Livingston, the No. 4-ranked player in the high school basketball recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, will make an official visit to Kansas on Friday through Sunday, he confirmed to several recruiting services Tuesday night.

Livingston, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound senior small forward from Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio, indicated to Joe Tipton of Tipton Edits he also would visit Kentucky on June 18-20.

He was offered a scholarship by KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self on May 3.

Livingston averaged 31.1 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game last season at 18-5 Buchtel High.

He’s been contacted by coaches from KU, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina, Memphis, LSU, Ohio State, Florida and many others.

Here is 247sports.com recruiting analyst Jerry Meyer’s scouting report on Livingston, who is ranked No. 6 nationally by 247sports.com and ESPN.com:

“Tremendous physical build for a wing. Has explosive athleticism and can make plays in traffic. Loves to attack the rim,” Has a powerful spin move to finish off drives. Shoots it well enough from deep but an area for improvement. Handles well in space but needs to tighten and refine his handle. Can deliver a pass on the move. Active player who comes up with balls off the glass and the floor. Has great potential as a multi positional defender.”

The high-scoring Livingston scored a career-high 54 points on 22-of-27 shooting with 12 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals in Buchtel’s 106-44 win over Akron East last January. He had eight dunks in the game.

In a Bleacher Report profile of Livingston, reporter Dan Greene wrote: “Just about anyone around town (Akron) will tell you that Chris Livingston is the best young basketball player Akron has produced since LeBron James. If you have heard of him, it is likely through such framing.

“There have been headlines like ‘Akron’s Next One?’ and ‘Chris Livingston Is Just Trying to Follow LeBron’ and YouTube videos titled ‘Chris Livingston IS NEXT UP FROM LEBRON’S HOMETOWN!!’ and ‘He’s The Next LeBron! Chris Livingston Is LBJ’s FAVORITE PLAYER And The New KING Of Akron.’’’

Livingston plays spring and summer basketball on the Adidas circuit for “We Can Go All-Stars.”

“I would say I’m very active on the offensive end. I’m very aggressive trying to get downhill to the basket. Teams would back up the paint when they saw me coming downhill. It was a smart move on the coaches’ standpoint, because the first guy can’t really stay in front of me, so they would bring an extra guy which was smart,” Livingston told northcarolina.rivals.com.

“Also if a team were to go zone I would say they need to watch out for me on the perimeter, because I am a shooter. They would have to identify me on the top of the zone whether it was a 2-3 or a 3-2. I would say the rest of the scouting report would be to put a good defender on me to wear me out over the course of the game, because I’ve got a high motor. Every time I play with a team I’m always going to be all over the floor, always trying to affect the game the best way possible,” Livingston added.