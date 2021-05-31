KU Jayhawks football adds 3 Buffalo players. One is ranked in top 5 at his position

New Kansas football coach Lance Leipold will be getting immediate help from the program he just left.

Leipold and the Jayhawks’ coach staff picked up three transfer commitments from Buffalo on Sunday, the most significant of which coming from first-team all-MAC center Mike Novitsky.

As a 6-foot-5, 295-pound sophomore, Novitsky was graded the fourth-best center in the nation last season while earning PFF honorable mention All-America honors.

Novitsky, once entering the transfer portal, told JayhawkSlant he had interest from Texas, Notre Dame, Michigan and others.

“I’ve just created such a special bond and relationship with all of those coaches,” Novitsky told Jon Kirby of JayhawkSlant. “I wouldn’t trade any of that for the world. Looking at Kansas it’s a place with a lot of potential.”

KU also added defensive tackle Eddie Wilson and receiver Trevor Wilson.

The 6-4, 325-pound Eddie Wilson was listed as a senior during last year’s COVID-shortened season. He started all seven games and earned third-team all-MAC distinction after posting 21 tackles and a sack.

Eddie told JayhawkSlant he liked how new KU defensive coordinator Brian Borland had previously utilized his skill-set.

“At Buffalo we blitzed a lot and I like that because I can move around,” Wilson told JayhawkSlant. “I just don’t like being in one place. He puts you in a position to succeed. He gives you an opportunity to play in different schemes. He’s a great coach.”

Trevor Wilson, meanwhile, competed in his redshirt freshman season for Buffalo in 2020. Known for his speed, Trevor had 16 catches for 319 yards while also playing in all seven games.

“Me and the coaches have built a good relationship over the years,” Wilson told JayhawkSlant. “I just feel like following coach will be one of the most important things in my football decision. My family agrees with my decision. They like Coach Leipold and the staff that he has. So, I mean, whenever they offered me, once I had the support it was just an automatic go-to.”

KU’s football players were scheduled to report for summer camp this weekend.