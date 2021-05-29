Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball makes offers to Class of 2022 point guard, forward

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self AP

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self this week offered scholarships to a pair of players in the recruiting Class of 2022 — high school senior power forward Zuby Ejiofor and senior shooting guard AJ Storr.

Both players made announcements of the offers on Twitter.

Ejiofor, 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds from Garland (Texas) High School, is ranked No. 58 nationally by Rivals.com.

Storr, 6-6, 200 pounds from Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, is unranked at this time. He’s transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida his final year of high school.

Ejiofor has announced plans to visit KU on June 23. He also has visits scheduled for TCU on June 9, Oklahoma on June 22, Arkansas on June 24 and Texas on June 28. He also may visit Houston in coming weeks, his guardian told The Star on Friday night.

Storr, who is originally from Rockford, Illinois, reopened his recruitment on May 13 after committing to Illinois on April 7.

Prior to committing, Storr, who is known as an accurate three-point shooter, received scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Mississippi, Iona, Austin Peay and Illinois-Chicago. Since decommitting he’s been offered by KU, Arizona State, Iowa, South Carolina, Oklahoma, DePaul, Creighton, Mississippi and others. He also still has Illinois on his list of potential schools.

“Storr possesses a big frame and a knack for getting to the rim and finishing. But he also has the ability to knock down an open jumper,” wrote Tristen Kissack of thechampaignroom.com.

In describing his own game, Storr told prospectiveinsight.com: “I’m a great catch-and-shoot three-point shooter. I hardly ever miss when I catch it off the swing. I like slashing to the rim and dunking on people. My ballhandling can get better, but I’m improving on it every day. I just like dunking and I like winning.”

Asked what parts of his game could use improvement, Storr said: “For the next level, definitely getting more in shape, tightening my ballhandling, and keeping my body fit.”

Regarding Ejiofor … he explained to vype.com he was born in the United States, then moved to Nigeria when he was quite young. He returned with his parents to the USA in sixth grade and started playing basketball in eighth grade.

“My AAU Coach, Andy (Philachack), was in the stands watching me when I was playing. After the game he asked me to join his Thunder Elite team. From that moment on I started to take basketball more seriously and started to improve my game,” Ejiofor told vype.com

“My best skill set would be that I run the floor,” he added. “Dribbling would be the one of the things that I have to improve on. I would like to be able to play the 3-4-5 in college, so I need to work on my ballhandling,” Ejiofor added.

Jayden Epps to visit KU

Jayden Epps, a 6-1, 170-pound senior point guard from King’s Fork High in Suffolk, Virginia, has scheduled a recruiting visit to KU from June 28 to July 1, iseeyouscouting.com reported.

He is ranked No. 68 in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com.

Epps, who decommitted from Providence on May 18, also will visit North Carolina State on June 11-13 and Illinois on June 17. He is being recruited by KU, North Carolina, Georgetown, N.C. State, Illinois, UConn, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and others.

Of KU, Epps told 247sports.com: “Coach Bill Self reached out to me after reopening my recruitment and that meant a lot to me since he’s the head coach and a legendary coach. They have a great coaching staff and they told me they love how I play and would love for me to be a part of their program. I watch them a lot and I feel like their guards control the pace of the game well but can also mix it up and get up the floor. They also use a lot of ball screens and let their guards play a lot.”