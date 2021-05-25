Miege’s Mark Mitchell plans hoops campus visits. He’s considering KU, MU, K-State

Bishop Miege’s Mark Mitchell Jr. goes up for a score against Blue Valley Northwest at BV Northwest on Friday Feb. 26, 2021. Special to The Star

Bishop Miege senior-to-be small forward Mark Mitchell will make an unofficial basketball recruiting trip to Kansas on June 16, he confirmed to The Star.

After that ... “I’m going to try to visit (officially) on Late Night,” Mitchell, who is ranked No. 9 in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, said in a text message Monday. He was referring to perhaps attending the Jayhawks’ season-opening extravaganza set for a yet-to-be-determined date at Allen Fieldhouse.

He told Stockrisers.com and Jayhawkslant.com he was tentatively planning on visiting Missouri on June 12. He also has tentative dates for trips to UCLA (June 6-7), Oklahoma State (June 19-20) and Duke (June 28-29). Mitchell also is considering Kansas State, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas, USC, Wake Forest and others. As of Monday, he had no dates to report concerning a possible K-State visit.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound Mitchell averaged 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds a game his junior season at Miege. He shared the DiRenna Award (best player in KC area) with Lawrence High senior Zeke Mayo.

“Kansas is close to home and I’ve probably been talking to coach (Norm, assistant) Roberts more than anyone since eighth grade so there is some familiarity there,” Mitchell told Stockrisers.com.

Of Missouri, he said to Stockrisers.com: ““Mizzou is somewhere I’ve visited in the past and I talk to coach (Cuonzo) Martin and coach (Marco) Harris a couple of times a week, I like the way they play as well.”

The KC Run GMC standout has been sidelined this AAU season because of injury.

“I’m out until probably August because I had elbow surgery on my right arm so I’m just trying to get back healthy but since I’m lefthanded I’m sure my shot will be a lot better from all the form shooting I’ve been doing,” Mitchell told Stockrisers.com.

Mitchell noted he “probably will commit somewhere closer to the New Year unless something drastically changes just so I can get a feel for all of the programs.”

Chris Livingston update

Kentucky has joined Kansas, North Carolina, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and others as schools that have offered a scholarship to Chris Livingston, a 6-6, 190-pound senior-to-be wing from Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio, 247sports.com reported.

Here is 247sports.com’s scouting report on Livingston as written by analyst Jerry Meyer: “Tremendous physical build for a wing. Has explosive athleticism and can make plays in traffic. Loves to attack the rim. Has a powerful spin move to finish off drives. Shoots it well enough from deep but an area for improvement. Handles well in space but needs to tighten and refine his handle. Can deliver a pass on the move. Active player who comes up with balls off the glass and the floor. Has great potential as a multi positional defender.”

KU offered a scholarship to Livingston, Rivals.com’s No. 3-rated player in the Class of 2022, on May 3. He averaged 31.1 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game last season at Buchtel High.

Hood-Schifino interested in KU

Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 6-5 senior-to-be shooting guard out of Montverde (Florida) Academy, spoke of his interest in KU to Rivals.com on Sunday at an AAU event in Irving Texas.

“I like the history of Kansas. They offered me the day I reopened my recruitment,” said Schifino, ranked No. 42 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com. He decommitted from Pitt in July of 2020.

He has a list of KU, Indiana, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Georgetown, Oregon, Pitt and others.

Big man Iwuchukwu on KU radar

Vince Iwuchukwu, a 7-0, 220-pound senior-to-be center from La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, who has KU on his list of potential schools, tells 247sports.com he’s being recruited heavily by Texas, USC, Purdue, Indiana, Florida State and Arizona State. Others also on his list: Baylor, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Arkansas.

Iwuchukwu, the No. 29-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, is originally from San Antonio, Texas.

“Since arriving at La Lumiere for the 2020-21 season, he’s really developed and is just starting to see the great potential he has on both ends of the floor. Iwuchukwu is a versatile big man who has great length and a good frame. He is a terrific finisher and will look to dunk anything he can,” wrote Alec Lasley of texastech.rivals.com. “He has good touch around the rim when he isn’t dunking the ball and does have the ability to hit a mid-range jumper while facing up a defender.

“He actively seeks out the ball on the offensive glass and has really good leaping and second-jump ability. That along with his length and motor makes him a threat for every offensive rebound. Defensively, his size and length allow him to defend near the rim and impact most shots around the paint. What is one of his bigger improvements has been his defense on the perimeter. Because of his footwork and agility, he is able to defend smaller guards and not give up too much defensively. Overall, his side-to-side movement is very good for his size,” Lasley added.