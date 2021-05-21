ESPN.com’s No. 5-rated player in Class of 2022 lists Kansas as one of five contenders

Keyonte George is arguably the No. 1 basketball recruit from the state of Texas for the class of 2022.

Keyonte George, a 6-foot-5 senior-to-be combo guard from iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy in Lewisville, Texas, who is ranked No. 5 in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to ESPN.com, has included Kansas on his list of five prospective schools.

George on Thursday revealed a top five of KU, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Texas through the Tipton Edits account on Twitter.

George, who earlier was considering Texas Tech, North Carolina State and many others, is ranked No. 6 nationally by Rivals.com and No. 14 by 247sports.com.

“George is a smooth scoring guard who shows a high level of dedication to the game and looks to play the game the right way. He scores within the flow of an offense and can knock down jumpers from all three ranges on the floor,” wrote Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.com.

George averaged 23.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals a game his junior season at iSchool Academy.

“His game is built upon skill and length more than elite quickness. His effort on defense could improve but he definitely is capable of becoming a solid defender because of the length and lateral mobility he possesses,” Jenkins added. “George’s talent, skill level, and scoring touch is undeniable. He has a high ceiling and given the spacing on the floor, he will have a shot at being very productive at the highest level of the sport.”

KU makes cut for Arterio Morris

Arterio Morris, a 6-4 senior-to-be point guard from Kimball High in Dallas, who will switch to iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy his final year of high school, also included KU in his final five on Thursday.

Morris, the No, 22-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com and No. 26-ranked player according to 247sports.com, reported on Twitter (through Tipton Edits) a list of KU, Texas, Florida, Oregon and Georgia.

As a junior, Morris averaged 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. He earned all-state honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

“The great coaching staffs and the styles of play (of five finalists) stood out,” Morris told 247sports.com on Thursday. “All of the schools on my list are a part of big-time conferences and play big-time schedules. They all also have had recent professionals that have come out of their program and that is my ultimate goal. From a development standpoint, I think I picked the best schools that will help me develop.”

Morris originally committed to Memphis in June of 2020. He reopened his recruitment in January.

“Arterio Morris is a supremely athletic, big lead guard/combo guard built in the Victor Oladipo mold,” reads his scouting report at nbadraftroom.com. “He projects as a possible one-and-done player with a bright NBA future. He could also explore the option of going straight to the league if the rule change occurs and his current trajectory as a prospect continues.

“Morris isn’t a pure point guard but he can facilitate the offense. However, he’s at his best looking to score and is a really tough cover, thanks to his three level scoring ability, lightening quick first step and ability to knock down the outside shot. He’s a nightmare in transition and puts a lot of people on posters, with his sudden bursts to the rim.

“A slick ball handler who can dance with the rock and shake defenders, Morris can get into the lane pretty much at will vs 1-on-1 defense. Defensively he can cover either guard position. He’s an alert defender who understands team defense, jumps passing lanes well and has quick hands,” the scouting report added.

KU offers scholarship to Jayden Epps

Jayden Epps, a 6-2 senior-to-be point guard from King’s Fork High School in Suffolk, Virginia, has been offered a scholarship by KU, he reported Wednesday on Twitter.

Epps, who is ranked No. 61 in the Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and No. 106 nationally by Rivals.com, decommitted from Providence on Tuesday. He’s already heard from coaches from KU, Illinois, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and others.

“Coach Bill Self reached out to me after reopening my recruitment and that meant a lot to me since he’s the head coach and a legendary coach. They have a great coaching staff and they told me they love how I play and would love for me to be a part of their program,” Epps told 247sports.com. “I watch them a lot and I feel like their guards control the pace of the game well but can also mix it up and get up the floor. They also use a lot of ball screens and let their guards play a lot.”

Eric Bossi, an analyst from 247sports.com, recently commented on Epps’ skills.

“One of the top scoring guards in the class of 2022, Epps is a punishing and physical attacker of the rim. He uses his strength to finish though contact, makes more than enough shots from deep to keep defenders honest and plays a game similar to that of former Kansas All-American Frank Mason,” Bossi wrote.