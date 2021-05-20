SportsBeat KC: These days, it’s never *not* college hoops-recruiting season at KU

Jalen Coleman-Lands is now a Jayhawk. Associated Press file photo

We’re deep into spring sports season and it’s … basketball recruiting season?

With the NCAA’s transfer portal spinning, players continue to find new homes. Kansas landed a pair of high-scoring transfers this week: Jalen Coleman-Lands averaged 14 points for Iowa State last season, which Remy Martin led the Pac-12 in scoring, averaging 19 for Arizona State.

Both have committed to KU for their final year of eligibility. Beat writer Jesse Newell breaks it all down with host Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

Also on today’s show: With Paul Pierce now in the Naismith Hall of Fame, who will be the next coach or player with KU ties to enter the Hall, and how are things going for the Jayhawks’ new football coach, Lance Liepold?

