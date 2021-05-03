University of Kansas
Here are the contract details for new Kansas Jayhawks football coach Lance Leipold
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has agreed to a six-year contract worth $16.5 million total while nearly quadrupling his previous annual salary in 2021.
Leipold, who was announced as KU’s new coach Friday, will make $2.2 million in his first season, with that amount increasing each subsequent year. Here’s what KU owes him annually:
• 2021 — $2.2 million
• 2022 — $2.4 million
• 2023 — $2.6 million
• 2024 — $2.9 million
• 2025 — $3.1 million
• 2026 — $3.3 million
KU Athletics released details of Leipold’s new contract late Sunday.
Leipold’s salary increase is a significant one, as his last contract extension at Buffalo paid him $624,300 each year. He still will begin his tenure as the lowest-paid coach in the Big 12, according to USA Today’s database of coaching salaries.
KU, as part of the deal, also agreed to pay Leipold’s $600,000 buyout from Buffalo. If Leipold is fired without cause, KU owes 70% of what’s left on the six-year deal.
There’s also a penalty if Leipold leaves KU for another coaching position on his own accord. Leipold’s buyout is $6 million if he leaves KU in 2021, $5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023, $3 million in 2024, $2 million in 2025 and $1 million in 2026.
The contract contains cumulative incentives as well. Some notable ones include Leipold receiving $50,000 if KU finishes in the top 25 in any poll, $50,000 if Leipold is named Big 12 coach of the year, $50,000 if KU wins seven games or more in a regular season, $75,000 if KU’s academic progress rate is 970 or better, $100,000 if KU makes a bowl and $500,000 if KU plays in the national championship game.
Leipold’s introductory press conference at KU is set for Monday morning.
