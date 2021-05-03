University of Kansas

Here are the contract details for new Kansas Jayhawks football coach Lance Leipold

Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold talks with wide receiver Antonio Nunn (1) during the second quarter of a game against Penn State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Barry Reeger AP

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has agreed to a six-year contract worth $16.5 million total while nearly quadrupling his previous annual salary in 2021.

Leipold, who was announced as KU’s new coach Friday, will make $2.2 million in his first season, with that amount increasing each subsequent year. Here’s what KU owes him annually:

• 2021 — $2.2 million

• 2022 — $2.4 million

• 2023 — $2.6 million

• 2024 — $2.9 million

• 2025 — $3.1 million

• 2026 — $3.3 million

KU Athletics released details of Leipold’s new contract late Sunday.

Leipold’s salary increase is a significant one, as his last contract extension at Buffalo paid him $624,300 each year. He still will begin his tenure as the lowest-paid coach in the Big 12, according to USA Today’s database of coaching salaries.

KU, as part of the deal, also agreed to pay Leipold’s $600,000 buyout from Buffalo. If Leipold is fired without cause, KU owes 70% of what’s left on the six-year deal.

There’s also a penalty if Leipold leaves KU for another coaching position on his own accord. Leipold’s buyout is $6 million if he leaves KU in 2021, $5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023, $3 million in 2024, $2 million in 2025 and $1 million in 2026.

The contract contains cumulative incentives as well. Some notable ones include Leipold receiving $50,000 if KU finishes in the top 25 in any poll, $50,000 if Leipold is named Big 12 coach of the year, $50,000 if KU wins seven games or more in a regular season, $75,000 if KU’s academic progress rate is 970 or better, $100,000 if KU makes a bowl and $500,000 if KU plays in the national championship game.

Leipold’s introductory press conference at KU is set for Monday morning.

