It’s never too early for 2022 bracketology: ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has high opinion of KU

Kansas, Gonzaga, Alabama and UCLA will be awarded No. 1 seeds in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, ESPN.com bracketologist Joe Lunardi predicted on Tuesday.

The No. 2 seeds in the annual postseason event will be Ohio State, Purdue, Michigan and Villanova, he indicated.

Lunardi has KU being matched against Yale in the first round of the Midwest Regional. Next would be a game against either Louisville or Arizona in the Round of 32. Other top teams in the Midwest? No. 4 seed Michigan State and No. 5 seed Kentucky, teams that could meet KU in Lunardi’s projected Sweet 16. Also No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed Florida State loom as possible Elite Eight foes.

Missouri, Kansas State and Wichita State did not receive bids in Lunardi’s projections. He projects 2021 national champion Baylor as a 3 seed, Texas as a 5 seed, West Virginia as a 6 seed and Oklahoma State as a 9 seed.

KU ranked 5th by two outlets

Both ESPN.com and NCAA.com have ranked Kansas the No. 5 team in the country in their first Top 25 polls of the 2021-22 preseason.

The Jayhawks, like most all major college teams, have a roster that is far from finalized.

For instance, KU, which is bringing in seven new players (KJ Adams, Zach Clemence, Kyle Cuffe, Sydney Curry, Cam Martin, Bobby Pettiford and Joseph Yesufu) at this time, still has one scholarship available to give, more if early entrants Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson decide to keep their names in the 2021 NBA Draft.

“One of the best teams in the country over the final month of the season, Kansas should celebrate Bill Self’s lifetime contract with a much more consistent group,” writes Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com.

“The Jayhawks are likely to lose senior Marcus Garrett, but most of the rotation should return. Jalen Wilson and David McCormack both had long stretches where they looked like stars, while Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji are stalwart starters. The big question could be at point guard without Garrett.

“But Dajuan Harris showed flashes of his two-way ability this past season, while former Louisville signee Bobby Pettiford was a top-100 prospect at the high school level. Kansas’ frontcourt should be loaded, though, with top-50 prospects Zach Clemence and KJ Adams entering the fold.”

ESPN.com has Gonzaga No. 1, followed by UCLA, Purdue, Ohio State, KU, Maryland, Villanova, Alabama, Florida State and Virginia Tech. Baylor is listed No. 11 and West Virginia No. 25 by ESPN.com.

Andy Katz of NCAA.com ranks UCLA No. 1, followed by Michigan, Baylor, Gonzaga, KU, Purdue, Ohio State, Maryland, Villanova and Alabama. West Virginia is No. 13 and Wichita State No. 21.

Of KU, Katz writes: Jalen Wilson could be a star and the Jayhawks will be ready to challenge the Baylor Bears again for the title.”

Of WSU, he writes: “If the AAC co-player of the year Tyson Etienne is returning then the Shockers will be AAC title contenders.”

CBS has KU No. 7

CBSsports.com ranks KU No. 7 in its first preseason poll. UCLA is No. 1, followed by Gonzaga, Alabama, Duke, Baylor, Ohio State, KU, Arkansas, Florida State and Michigan..

“Kansas is projected to return four starters from a team that went 9-2 in its final 11 games and advanced in the NCAA Tournament. The recent addition of Joseph Yesufu, a transfer who averaged 12.8 points at Drake this season, will enhance the Jayhawks’ shot-making ability,” writes Gary Parrish.

Sporting News has KU 8th

Meanwhile, Sportingnews.com has ranked KU No. 8 in its first preseason poll. Gonzaga is No. 1 followed by UCLA, Purdue, West Virginia, Maryland, Texas, Villanova, KU, Michigan State and Duke. Baylor is listed No. 12.

USA Today taps KU 10th

USA Today ranks KU No. 10 in its first 2021-22 poll. UCLA is No. 1, followed by Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan, Ohio State, Baylor, Purdue, Alabama, Kentucky and KU. Texas is No. 15, West Virginia 19 and Wichita State 20.

Of KU, USA Today’s Scott Gleeson writes: “Coach Bill Self’s lifetime contract means continuity in the pilot’s chair. What KU’s roster looks like in 2021-22 will be less predictable. There’s a chance the Jayhawks lose Ochai Agbaji to the NBA, along with departing senior Marcus Garrett, but David McCormack (13.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and Jalen Wilson (11.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg) are set to return. Self will be busy on the recruiting trail, where he’s yet to land a five-star.”

Of WSU, USA Today writes, “Shockers coach Isaac Brown will have a full offseason to get this program into contending form after he guided WSU to a regular-season American Athletic Conference title and NCAA Tournament berth after longtime coach Gregg Marshall left the program amid abuse allegations prior to 2020-21. Leading scorer Tyson Etienne (16.3 ppg) will be the focal point for this group.

Jayhawks rated 11th by Sports Illustrated

SI.com has KU ranked No. 11 in its first preseason poll. Gonzaga is No. 1 followed by Michigan, Duke, Ohio State, UCLA, Houston, Baylor, Purdue, Alabama, Florida State and KU. West Virginia is No. 21.