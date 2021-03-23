University of Kansas
SportsBeat KC: Sifting through the rubble of Kansas’ historic NCAA Tournament loss
What was that from Kansas in the NCAA Tournament?
On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writers Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore provide the autopsy for one of the ugliest losses in KU history, a 34-point pounding from Southern California in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Also we take a first look ahead for the Jayhawks with roster guesses and what might happen with the NCAA investigation.
Here’s how it all went wrong for Kansas.
Story links:
Here’s what should sting Kansas most after NCAA Tournament loss to USC
Historic blowout: Kansas Jayhawks knocked out of NCAA Tournament by USC
KU’s worst NCAA Tournament loss (by far) and an uncertain future
One year ago, KU seemed poised for a title run. Those dreams were long gone Monday
Comments