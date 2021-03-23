SportsBeat KC: Sifting through the rubble of Kansas’ historic NCAA Tournament loss

What in the world happened Monday night with Marcus Garrett and the Jayhawks? The Assocaited Press

What was that from Kansas in the NCAA Tournament?

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writers Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore provide the autopsy for one of the ugliest losses in KU history, a 34-point pounding from Southern California in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Also we take a first look ahead for the Jayhawks with roster guesses and what might happen with the NCAA investigation.

Here’s how it all went wrong for Kansas.

Story links:

Here’s what should sting Kansas most after NCAA Tournament loss to USC

Historic blowout: Kansas Jayhawks knocked out of NCAA Tournament by USC

KU’s worst NCAA Tournament loss (by far) and an uncertain future

One year ago, KU seemed poised for a title run. Those dreams were long gone Monday