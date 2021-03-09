Two KU Jayhawks hoops players out for Big 12 Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols

KU’s David McCormack makes an acrobatic catch over Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua during the first half of Saturday night’s Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas center David McCormack and guard/forward Tristan Enaruna are out for the Big 12 Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols, Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced Tuesday afternoon.

Their absence, however, will not impact the rest of the team taking part in the Big 12 Tournament beginning Thursday.

Self said he believed both players, who are roommates, would be back for next week’s NCAA Tournament. He also said no other players should be out for the Big 12 Tournament as of now.

The NCAA released guidelines in January on NCAA Tournament protocols that stated, “All Tier 1 travel party participants will be required to undergo and document seven consecutive negative COVID-19 tests prior to arrival into Indianapolis.” Tier 1 includes student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is March 19-20.

On Tuesday, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby addressed what would take place if a player or member of a team traveling party tested positive during or just before the Big 12 Tournament.

“We could consider the circumstances and assess whether or not contact tracing might be required,” Bowlsby said. “If we know there has been isolation and separation and that we followed protocols it may be possible to just take the student or coach or whoever it is who tested positive, take them out of the environment and move on.

“It may not be possible to do that on all occasions. Those kind of decisions are going to be made by medical professionals.”

Self previously addressed this college basketball season and COVID in general during his “Hawk Talk” radio show on Monday night.

“This year obviously is different. You can go from top of the mountain and slide down pretty quickly with things you have no control over,” Self said. “Somebody serves you food at a restaurant or serves you to-go food. … If you sit next to a classmate one time, even though there’s social distancing going on, something so innocent could become a problem.

“This year is a little different. Expect the unexpected. I’m real excited about us playing in the postseason but I’m also very cautious and nervous too. We’ve dodged a lot of bullets this year. Our guys have been great. It doesn’t mean we are bulletproof. Anything can happen with anybody.”

No KU men’s basketball games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID positives in its own program. In December, Self spoke about all the precautions the athletic department was taking while trying to be safe.

“It’s one of those things you do what you can,” Self said in December. “If you go into our locker room, everything is six feet apart. If you watch us during timeouts we try to push the chairs all six feet apart. Every chair is measured on the bench.”

Self continued more on the topic after that.

“We wear devices (in waistband of shorts) — Exon is what they’re called — that tell us exactly how close we are to everybody — opponents, each other, coaches in the locker room from the time we walk in the locker room basically until the time we leave. ...

“We test three times a week on non-consecutive days. We do things such as take the meals to the players’ individual rooms, not to open areas (in McCarthy Hall, the dorm that houses the Jayhawks players). We encourage the players to not socialize with each other in the open areas (of their dorm). They have to wear a mask everywhere. ...

“We have as good a bubble situation as anybody in the country with McCarthy Hall.”

The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff contributed to this report.