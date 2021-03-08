SportsBeat KC: The potential consequences of the Les Miles saga on KU football’s future

The Les Miles just adds to the tough times for Kansas football fans. Star file photo

The Les Miles saga continues at Kansas. Miles, the KU football coach, is on administrative leave as the university sorts out the news that unfolded last week of allegations of him sexually harassing student workers while he was the head coach at LSU.

Miles has attorney fired back, calling the allegations unsubstantiated. He says a 2013 investigation did not find Miles guilty of sexual harassment and that KU knew about the report before hiring MIles.

It’s a mess for the already downtrodden Kansas football program, and Jesse Newell, who has been covering the story for The Star, appears on today’s episode of SportsBeat KC with host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss what has happened and where things go from here.

